            2025 Skoda Kodiaq Launching Soon: Variant-wise Details

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Wednesday 16 April 2025,12:40 PM IST

            Skoda India is set to launch the second-gen Kodiaq this week. With its prices set to be announced on 17 April, we have now come to know of the SUV’s variant-wise features.

            The Skoda Kodiaq will be offered with two variants – Sportline and L&K. The Sportline variant gets nine airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, LED headlamps with welcome effect and cornering function, LED tail lamps, ORVMs with Skoda logo projection, ambient lights, glossy black exterior elements, blacked-out interior, panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, three-spoke steering, three-zone climate control, paddle shifters, front sport seats, electronic tailgate, parking sensors with manoeuvre assist, 12.9-inch infotainment screen, and auto-dimming IRVM among others. The higher-end L&K variant gets HSA, HDC, drowsiness detection (driver), two-spoke steering wheel, front seats with massage, heating, power, and memory functions, 360-degree camera, Intelli-park assist, drive modes, and flexible cargo element and double-sided carpet in the boot.

            The second-gen Skoda Kodiaq will pack in a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol motor, rated to churn out 201bhp and 320Nm peak torque. This setup will be paired with a seven-speed automatic DCT and 4x4 system.

