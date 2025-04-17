    Recently Viewed
            2025 Skoda Kodiaq Launched in India at Rs. 46.89 Lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 17 April 2025,12:29 PM IST

            Skoda India has launched the new Kodiaq with a starting price of Rs. 46.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Available in Sportline and L&K variants, the three-row luxury SUV gets a thoroughly refreshed styling, new cabin, and more features.

            In terms of styling, the Kodiaq wears the familiar but modernised butterfly grille with illuminated inserts, LED headlamps, and reprofiled bumpers with air inlets. The design for the 18-inch alloys is new and the rear profile is accentuated with C-shaped LED headlamps.

            Skoda Kodiaq Dashboard

            While the interior theme differs between Sportline and L&K trims, broadly, the SUV comes equipped with features such as 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital and customisable driver’s display, powered front seats with cooling, heating, and massage functions, panoramic sunroof, ambient lights, two wireless charging pads, multi-zone climate control, and sun shades for second row seats.

            Skoda Kodiaq Right Rear Three Quarter

            Under the hood, the Kodiaq continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine tuned to churn out more power. It now produces 201bhp and 320Nm of peak torque that is controlled by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It also gets 4x4 setup as standard with a claimed mileage of 14.86kmpl.

            Skoda Kodiaq
            Skoda Kodiaq ₹ 46.89 Lakh Onwards
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Skoda Kodiaq | Kodiaq

            All Popular Cars