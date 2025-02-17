    Recently Viewed
            2025 Renault Kiger & Triber launched

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 17 February 2025,13:00 PM IST

            Renault India has launched the 2025 Kiger and Triber with new features. Both cars are priced from Rs. 10 lakh, (ex-showroom).

            The updated Renault Kiger includes four power windows and central locking for RXE variant. Further, the RXL variant now has an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear-view camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and steering-mounted controls. The RXT (O) variant gets 16-inch flex wheels whereas the top-spec RXZ gets smart access card with remote engine start/stop.

            Renault Triber Right Front Three Quarter

            Meanwhile, the RXE and RXL variants of the Triber get similar updates like the Kiger. The RXT trim gets 15-inch flex wheels and there are no changes to the RXZ variant of the Triber.

            The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine powers the Triber whereas the Kiger is offered with 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Renault Triber
            RenaultTriber ₹ 6.10 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Renault CarsUpcoming Renault Cars
            Renault | Triber | Renault Triber | Renault Kiger | Kiger

            BYD Sealion 7 launched at Rs. 48.9 lakh

            BYD Sealion 7 launched at Rs. 48.9 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale02/17/2025 15:14:10

            BYD India has announced the prices of the Sealion 7 SUV. It is available in two variants with prices starting from Rs. 48.9 lakh.

            Audi RS Q8 Performance launched in India; priced at Rs. 2.49 crore

            Audi RS Q8 Performance launched in India; priced at Rs. 2.49 crore

            By Jay Shah02/17/2025 14:10:10

            Audi ES Q8 Performance launched in India for Rs. 2.49 crore (ex-showroom).

            BYD Sealion 7 deliveries to commence on 7 March

            BYD Sealion 7 deliveries to commence on 7 March

            By Haji Chakralwale02/15/2025 20:42:19

            BYD India is preparing to announce the prices of the Sealion 7 in the coming week. Following this announcement, customers who have reserved the all-electric SUV will begin receiving their deliveries starting from March 7.

            Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition launched

            Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition launched

            By Jay Shah02/15/2025 10:42:46

            Tata Harrier Stealth and Safari Stealth Editions prices announced.

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e garner over 30,000 bookings in one day

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e garner over 30,000 bookings in one day

            By Jay Shah02/15/2025 10:31:50

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e collectively record 30,179 bookings.

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire prices hiked by up to Rs. 10,000

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire prices hiked by up to Rs. 10,000

            By Haji Chakralwale02/14/2025 14:39:08

            Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of the Dzire sedan by up to Rs. 10,000.

