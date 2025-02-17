2025 Renault Kiger & Triber launched

Renault India has launched the 2025 Kiger and Triber with new features. Both cars are priced from Rs. 10 lakh, (ex-showroom).

The updated Renault Kiger includes four power windows and central locking for RXE variant. Further, the RXL variant now has an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rear-view camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and steering-mounted controls. The RXT (O) variant gets 16-inch flex wheels whereas the top-spec RXZ gets smart access card with remote engine start/stop.

Meanwhile, the RXE and RXL variants of the Triber get similar updates like the Kiger. The RXT trim gets 15-inch flex wheels and there are no changes to the RXZ variant of the Triber.

The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine powers the Triber whereas the Kiger is offered with 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Renault | Triber | Renault Triber | Renault Kiger | Kiger