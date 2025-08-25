2025 Renault Kiger launched from Rs. 6.29 lakh

Renault India has launched the mid-cycle facelift of the Kiger SUV, now available in four refreshed trims - Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion - priced from Rs. 6.29 lakh up to Rs. 11.29 lakh, (ex-showroom).

The design receives a fresh update with a redesigned grille housing Renault’s latest logo, sportier bumpers and a new bonnet. Customers can choose from Oasis Yellow and Shadow Grey shades, joining the existing palette. Other visual upgrades include renewed headlamp and fog lamp clusters, dual-tone 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and smoked-out tail lamps.

Inside, the dashboard sports a new dual-tone black and light grey finish. The feature list now includes ventilated front seats, an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto headlamps and wipers, and a wireless charger for the top variants.

Mechanically, the Kiger retains its familiar powertrain options. A 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol (72bhp, 96 Nm) with five-speed manual and AMT, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (99bhp, 160Nm) offered with five-speed manual or CVT.

With these upgrades, the Kiger will take on rivals such as Nissan Magnite, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue.

