2025 Range Rover launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 1.45 crore

Range Rover has announced start of sales for the 2025 locally manufactured Range Rover Sport today. Available in 3.0l Petrol Dynamic HSE and 3.0l Diesel Dynamic HSE variants, the Range Rover Sport is built on the state-of-the-art MLA-Flex platform, offering next-level capability, performance and handling, as well as greater efficiency. Assertive, confident and muscular, it delivers unparalleled road presence through its short overhangs, large wheels and unmistakable, dramatic profile. The pricing of the New Range Rover Sport now starts at R. 1.45 crore( ex-showroom) and is available in 5 colour options - Fuji White, Santorini Black, Giola Green, Varesine Blue and Charente Grey.

The 2025 Range Rover Sport offers semi-aniline leather seats, renowned for their exceptional quality and tactility. For the ultimate in relaxation, massage front seats provide the perfect antidote to a long day. Additional new features such as front and rear winged headrests, illuminated seat belt buckles and illuminated aluminium treadplates bearing the Range Rover script, ensure that every journey is a masterclass in comfort, refinement, and elegance. High-performance visibility is guaranteed with the new Digital LED Headlights featuring Adaptive Front Lighting, while new Low Speed Manoeuvring Lights provide ultimate convenience.

The new Range Rover Sport now comes with a head-up display along with the existing Pivi Pro infotainment, that features a high resolution floating 33.27 cm (13.1 inch) haptic touchscreen positioned at the centre of the modernist dashboard. Next-generation Cabin Air Purification Pro is available to create and maintain the perfect driving environment and enhance the wellbeing of everyone on board. Dynamic Air Suspension delivers unprecedented refinement while elements like Pre-emptive Air Suspension and Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, collectively increase all-round capability. High-performance visibility is guaranteed with the new Digital LED Headlights featuring Adaptive Front Lighting, while new Low Speed Manoeuvring Lights provide ultimate convenience.

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “The latest Range Rover Sport sets a new benchmark in desirability and is one of our most advanced and dynamically capable vehicles. With the introduction of new features such as perforated semi-aniline leather seats, massage front seats and head-up display, our discerning clients will get an elevated experience of comfort and technology in Range Rover Sport.”

