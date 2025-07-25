2025 Nissan Magnite Gets GNCAP 5-Star Safety Rating

The 2025 Nissan Magnite has received a five star overall safety rating from the GNCAP, marking a significant safety milestone for the compact SUV. The made-in-India right-hand-drive version of the vehicle, which is sold in both India and South Africa, scored five stars for adult occupant protection (AOP) and three stars for child occupant protection (COP).

The Magnite, which was updated in October 2024, is built on the CMF-A+ platform and now comes with over 40 standard safety features. These include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), brake assist, hill start assist (HSA), and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Its structure also incorporates 67 per cent high-tensile strength steel for added crash protection.

Additionally, the SUV features three-point seatbelts for all passengers, seatbelt reminders, ISOFIX child seat mounts, child locks, and rear parking sensors as standard across all variants.

The vehicle is manufactured at Nissan’s Chennai facility and exported to over 65 countries as part of the brand’s ‘One Car, One World’ strategy for both RHD and LHD markets.

