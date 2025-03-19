2025 MG Comet introduced

JSW MG Motor India has introduced the 2025 Comet with a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the Comet is broadly offered in Executive, Excite, and Exclusive variants, certain variants get rejigged features. The Excite along with Excite FC (Fast Charge) variant are available with a rear-parking camera and power-folding ORVMs. Meanwhile, the Exclusive and Exclusive FC trims get leatherette upholstery and a four-speaker stereo system.

Besides this, the Comet EV is offered with eight years / 1.20 lakh kilometer warranty. The Comet EV prices range from Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 7.77 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Comet EV continues to be powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 230km on a single charge.

