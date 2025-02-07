    Recently Viewed
            2025 MG Astor launched in India; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 07 February 2025,11:14 AM IST

            JSW MG Motor has launched the updated Astor SUV with a starting price of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new update, the Shine and Select variants benefit from new features.

            The Sprint and Shine variants of the Astor are now equipped with a panoramic sunroof and a six-speaker sound system. The mid, Select variant gets six airbags and Ivory leatherette seats. Besides this, the Astor is offered with cooled front seats, wireless charger, and Level 2 ADAS.

            In terms of powertrain, the 1.3-litre turbo petrol mill has been discontinued and the Astor is available only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is tuned to produce 108bhp and 144Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual and an eight-speed CVT unit.

            MG | Astor | MG Astor

