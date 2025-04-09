2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launched: Priced at Rs. 11.42 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been revised for 2025. Layered with an advanced safety suite and more features, the SUV now starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 11.42 lakh. The strong hybrid version of the Grand Vitara now gets a new Delta+ variant.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has four variants, viz. Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Fresh features now include six airbags as standard, ESP, hill hold assist, front and rear disc brakes, ABS with EBD, three-point seatbelt, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Comfort ergonomics include eight-way powered driver’s seat, EPB for automatic variants, air purifier with PM 2.5 display, LED cabin lamps, rear sun blinds, and new set of 17-inch alloy wheels.

Remarking on the occasion of the introduction of the 2025 Grand Vitara, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are always listening to our customers, and regularly refresh our product lineup in sync with customer demand. The updated Grand Vitara reiterates our commitment to adapt to changing customer priorities, especially regarding safety and comfort. By making six airbags standard across all variants and adding new premium features, we are enhancing the value proposition of our flagship SUV while staying true to the core values that define our brand.”

