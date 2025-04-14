2025 Maruti Suzuki Eeco Gets 6 Airbags; Prices Start at Rs. 5.69 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Eeco for 2025 and equipped it with new features and a bumped-up ex-showroom price tag.

All variants of Eeco now get six airbags as standard. Furthermore, the people mover features a six-seat layout with captain seats in the second row, rather than bench-type seating. Other inclusions are additional safety features such as three-point seatbelts for all passengers and seatbelt pre-tensioners for the front seats.

Besides this, the Eeco continues to come with features such as a manual air conditioner, rectangular halogen headlamps, digital instrument cluster, and rear parking sensors.

The Eeco continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 80bhp paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. It also gets the E20 update and is available with a CNG alternative. The prices of Eeco have been increased by up to Rs. 25,000 and the range now starts from Rs. 5.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

