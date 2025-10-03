2025 Mahindra Thar Launched at Rs 9.99 Lakh With New Features

Mahindra has launched the updated 2025 Thar in India with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, (ex-showroom). The SUV, which has become a cult lifestyle vehicle since its 2020 update, now gets a refreshed design and added convenience features, all while continuing with the same petrol and diesel engine options.

On the outside, the Thar continues with its iconic three-door stance but adds a new body-coloured grille and dual-tone bumpers. Buyers can now choose from six paint options, including two new shades - Tango Red and Battleship Grey.

Inside, the updates are more noticeable. The dashboard gets a new steering wheel borrowed from Mahindra’s latest SUVs. A larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay now takes centre stage. Other additions include a sliding centre armrest, rear AC vents, door-mounted power windows switches, an internally operated fuel lid, and a rear wiper with washer.

Mahindra has also added convenience touches such as an A-pillar assist handle, a rear parking camera, and USB Type-C ports for both front and rear passengers. Adventure enthusiasts get the updated Adventure Stats Gen II feature, displaying off-road data like altitude, trip meters, and steering angle.

Powering the 2025 Thar are the same engine options as before. A 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with 300Nm, a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with 300Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel for the entry variant. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic, with RWD and 4x4 configurations available depending on the variant.

