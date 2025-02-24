2025 Kia Seltos launched; priced from Rs. 11.13 lakh

Kia India has launched the updated 2025 Seltos with an ex-showroom starting price of Rs. 11.13 lakh. The refreshed SUV gets new features and variants.

The new HTE (O) base variant comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six-speaker stereo system, 16-inch wheels with covers, halogen projector headlamps, and Type-C USB ports.

The mid, HTK (O) trim is loaded with a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, and smart key. The HTK + (O) variant additionally comes packed with 17-inch alloys, auto-folding ORVMs, LED fog lamps, and sequential turn indicators.

The Seltos is offered three engine options – 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

