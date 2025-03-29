    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2025 Kia Carens Successor Continues Undergoing Tests

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Saturday 29 March 2025,15:51 PM IST

            Kia has been continually testing the successor of the Carens MPV which is set to be positioned above the Carens and sold alongside its predecessor. Fresh spy shots surfaced on the internet hint at further developments, getting us closer to our estimates about its features and styling.

            Kia Carens Facelift Right Side View

            The successor of the Carens MPV, although largely under the wraps, reveals fresh dual-tone alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, LED light bar across the tailgate, vertically stacked LED headlamps, dual-tone ORVMs, roof rails, and a sunroof. We also expect the upcoming model to have overhauled front and rear bumpers, and a fresh grille.

            Kia Carens Facelift Rear View

            Internally, the model may get Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats for the first and second rows, dashboard consisting of two displays, and a panoramic sunroof.

            The upcoming MPV may also get 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.5-litre turbo petrol motors, paired with a six-speed manual and a range of automatic transmission systems. The carmaker is also working on an EV derivative, which could possibly share the same platform as the Hyundai Creta EV.

            Kia Carens Facelift
            KiaCarens Facelift ₹ 11.00 - 21.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Carens EV | Kia Carens EV | Carens Facelift | Kia Carens Facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volkswagen Tiguan Delisted from India Website

            Volkswagen Tiguan Delisted from India Website

            By Dwij Bhandut03/29/2025 17:51:57

            The ousted Volkswagen Tiguan will be replaced by the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

            2025 Kia Carens Successor Continues Undergoing Tests

            2025 Kia Carens Successor Continues Undergoing Tests

            By Dwij Bhandut03/29/2025 15:51:08

            The 2025 Kia Carens successor will sell alongside its existing iteration.

            New Kia Seltos Continues Testing: Spy Shots Reveal Interiors

            New Kia Seltos Continues Testing: Spy Shots Reveal Interiors

            By Dwij Bhandut03/28/2025 16:52:30

            Kia Seltos Gen 2 may get hybrid powertrain

            Land Rover Defender Octa with Twin Turbo V8 Launched in India

            Land Rover Defender Octa with Twin Turbo V8 Launched in India

            By Dwij Bhandut03/28/2025 15:57:14

            Land Rover Defender Octa gets 323mm ground clearance.

            Nissan India to Add 5-seater C-SUV, 7-seater B-MPV to Product Portfolio

            Nissan India to Add 5-seater C-SUV, 7-seater B-MPV to Product Portfolio

            By Dwij Bhandut03/27/2025 19:23:38

            Nissan MPV could be a Renault Triber derivative

            Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Rs. 65.9 Lakh

            Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Rs. 65.9 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut03/27/2025 14:15:28

            The Kia EV6 Facelift gets a larger battery pack.

            Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Price Hikes for Select Colourways

            Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Price Hikes for Select Colourways

            By Dwij Bhandut03/26/2025 17:38:56

            Both the Skoda Slavia and the Kushaq are now costlier by Rs. 10,000.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 10.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 4.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars