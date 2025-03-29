2025 Kia Carens Successor Continues Undergoing Tests

Kia has been continually testing the successor of the Carens MPV which is set to be positioned above the Carens and sold alongside its predecessor. Fresh spy shots surfaced on the internet hint at further developments, getting us closer to our estimates about its features and styling.

The successor of the Carens MPV, although largely under the wraps, reveals fresh dual-tone alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, LED light bar across the tailgate, vertically stacked LED headlamps, dual-tone ORVMs, roof rails, and a sunroof. We also expect the upcoming model to have overhauled front and rear bumpers, and a fresh grille.

Internally, the model may get Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats for the first and second rows, dashboard consisting of two displays, and a panoramic sunroof.

The upcoming MPV may also get 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.5-litre turbo petrol motors, paired with a six-speed manual and a range of automatic transmission systems. The carmaker is also working on an EV derivative, which could possibly share the same platform as the Hyundai Creta EV.

