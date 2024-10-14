2025 Jeep Meridian pre-bookings open

Jeep India is all set to launch the Meridian facelift in the coming weeks. Ahead of the official launch, the brand has commenced with the bookings of the updated SUV for Rs. 51,000.

In terms of features, the facelifted Meridian will be offered in both five and seven-seat layouts. Further, the SUV will also benefit from connected car features and level 2 ADAS features. The Meridian variant lineup will most likely be revamped and could be offered in more variants.

Besides this, the Meridian will continue with the existing set of features that include a 360-degree camera, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, front parking sensors, and wireless charging pad.

Under the hood, the Meridian will continue to source the power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It will be available in manual and automatic gearboxes along with 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.

Jeep | Jeep Meridian | Meridian