    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2025 Jeep Meridian pre-bookings open

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 14 October 2024,15:13 PM IST

            Jeep India is all set to launch the Meridian facelift in the coming weeks. Ahead of the official launch, the brand has commenced with the bookings of the updated SUV for Rs. 51,000.

            In terms of features, the facelifted Meridian will be offered in both five and seven-seat layouts. Further, the SUV will also benefit from connected car features and level 2 ADAS features. The Meridian variant lineup will most likely be revamped and could be offered in more variants.

            Besides this, the Meridian will continue with the existing set of features that include a 360-degree camera, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, front parking sensors, and wireless charging pad.

            Under the hood, the Meridian will continue to source the power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It will be available in manual and automatic gearboxes along with 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.

            Jeep Meridian
            JeepMeridian ₹ 31.23 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Jeep CarsUpcoming Jeep Cars
            Jeep | Jeep Meridian | Meridian

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal special Edition launched in India

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal special Edition launched in India

            By Desirazu Venkat10/15/2024 19:55:17

            The Regal edition is available for all powertrains of the Baleno range

            Skoda Kylaq new teaser reveals more details

            Skoda Kylaq new teaser reveals more details

            By Desirazu Venkat10/15/2024 00:24:36

            The Kylaq will be Skoda's smallest car and be officially revealed on November 6

            2025 Jeep Meridian pre-bookings open

            2025 Jeep Meridian pre-bookings open

            By Jay Shah10/14/2024 15:13:35

            Ahead of the official launch of the 2025 Jeep Meridian, the pre-bookings are open for Rs. 51,000.

            Citroen Basalt achieves 4-star BNCAP rating

            Citroen Basalt achieves 4-star BNCAP rating

            By Desirazu Venkat10/12/2024 11:41:28

            . It scored 26.19 out of 32 for adult occupant protection while the child occupant protection was rated at 35.90 out of 49.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO get a price hike of up to Rs. 30,000

            Mahindra XUV 3XO get a price hike of up to Rs. 30,000

            By Jay Shah10/12/2024 18:16:44

            Select variants of Mahindra XUV 3XO attract a price hike of up to Rs. 30,000.

            Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition introduced

            Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition introduced

            By Jay Shah10/12/2024 09:46:06

            The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition gets Rs. 50,817 worth of free accessories.

            Three-door Mahindra Thar retailing with heavy discounts

            Three-door Mahindra Thar retailing with heavy discounts

            By Desirazu Venkat10/11/2024 17:51:34

            The discounts for the three-door Thar max out at Rs 1.75 lakh and are available for select variants only

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Magnite

            Nissan Magnite

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            ₹ 78.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Audi Q6 e-tron

            Audi Q6 e-tron

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mahindra XUV.e8

            Mahindra XUV.e8

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Volvo EX40

            Volvo EX40

            ₹ 56.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            ₹ 78.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD eMax 7

            BYD eMax 7

            ₹ 26.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Magnite

            Nissan Magnite

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 63.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars