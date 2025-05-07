    Recently Viewed
            2025 Jeep Compass Revealed: Gets Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, Electric Powertrains

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Wednesday 07 May 2025,16:33 PM IST

            Jeep recently unveiled the 2025 edition of the Compass SUV with multiple powertrains. Functionally, the SUV now gets 55mm additional legroom, a frunk higher by 34 litres in capacity, and a new 550-litre boot. The instrument cluster is now 10 inches, accompanied by a 16-inch infotainment system.

            Built on the Stellantis STLA-Medium platform, which is the same as the 2025 Citroen C5 Aircross. Powertrain options include mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric. The former gets a 48V mild-hybrid system, rated to churn out a 147bhp power figure, while the PHEV setup is rated to churn out 197.7bhp. The all-electric version will get three options ranging from 215.95bhp (FWD) to 380.20bhp (AWD). There’s also an additional 49kW motor, taking the torque figure to a grand total of 232Nm. EV charge times stand at 22 minutes for a 20 to 80 per cent (fast charge at 160kW) top-up.

            The charger shipped with the SUV will be rated up to 22kW. Claimed range numbers stand at up to 650km. A First Edition will follow suit, getting the same mild-hybrid and lower-end electric powertrains.

            Jeep | Jeep Compass | Compass

