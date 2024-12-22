2025 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) contenders announced

India’s most prestigious awards, Indian Car Of The Year, has entered its 20th edition. The contender list has now been revealed, following the recently concluded jury round at the Buddh International Circuit. The awards will be categorised into three major segments: Indian Car of the Year, Green Car of the Year, and Premium Car of the Year. Here is the full list.
Indian Car Of The Year
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Tata Curvv / Curvv EV
BYD eMAX 7
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Tata Punch EV
Citroen Basalt
MG Windsor EV
Premium Car Of The Year
BMW M5
Mini Cooper S
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
BMW 5-Series
Kia Carnival
BMW i5
BYD Seal
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV / Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV
Green Car Of The Year
Tata Punch EV
MG Windsor EV
BYD eMAX 7
Tata Curvv EV
Mini Countryman EV
BMW i5
BYD Seal
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV / Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV