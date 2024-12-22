    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2025 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) contenders announced

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 22 December 2024,11:35 AM IST

            India’s most prestigious awards, Indian Car Of The Year, has entered its 20th edition. The contender list has now been revealed, following the recently concluded jury round at the Buddh International Circuit. The awards will be categorised into three major segments: Indian Car of the Year, Green Car of the Year, and Premium Car of the Year. Here is the full list.

            Indian Car Of The Year

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Tata Curvv / Curvv EV

            BYD eMAX 7

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Tata Punch EV

            Citroen Basalt

            MG Windsor EV

            Premium Car Of The Year

            Front View

            BMW M5

            Mini Cooper S

            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            BMW 5-Series

            Kia Carnival

            BMW i5

            BYD Seal

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV / Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

            Green Car Of The Year

            Right Side View

            Tata Punch EV

            MG Windsor EV

            BYD eMAX 7

            Tata Curvv EV

            Mini Countryman EV

            BMW i5

            BYD Seal

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV / Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

            ICOTY | Indian Car of the Year | green car of the year | premium car of the year | icoty 2025

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti achieves new production milestone

            Maruti achieves new production milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/23/2024 19:10:11

            The two millionth car was an Ertiga produced in Manesar

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India launch on 9 January

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India launch on 9 January

            By Jay Shah12/23/2024 14:03:51

            Mercedes-Benz India will launch the EQS 450 SUV in India on 9 January, 2025.

            2025 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) contenders announced

            2025 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) contenders announced

            By Jay Shah12/22/2024 09:47:42

            The contender list of the 2025 Indian Car Of The Year has now been announced.

            Citroen announces year-end discounts for 3 models

            Citroen announces year-end discounts for 3 models

            By Jay Shah12/22/2024 09:18:11

            Citroen C3, Aircross, and Basalt get year-end discount offers.

            2025 Range Rover launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 1.45 crore

            2025 Range Rover launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 1.45 crore

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/20/2024 19:22:46

            It is available in petrol and diesel powertrains

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo

            By Jay Shah12/20/2024 13:52:57

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo.

            Kia Syros unveiled in India; bookings open on 3 January

            Kia Syros unveiled in India; bookings open on 3 January

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/19/2024 19:23:21

            The Syros is being offered across six variants, 2 engine options. Bookings will open on 3 Janaury

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG Mifa 9

            MG Mifa 9

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars