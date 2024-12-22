2025 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) contenders announced

India’s most prestigious awards, Indian Car Of The Year, has entered its 20th edition. The contender list has now been revealed, following the recently concluded jury round at the Buddh International Circuit. The awards will be categorised into three major segments: Indian Car of the Year, Green Car of the Year, and Premium Car of the Year. Here is the full list.

Indian Car Of The Year

Mahindra Thar Roxx Tata Curvv / Curvv EV BYD eMAX 7 Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tata Punch EV Citroen Basalt MG Windsor EV

Premium Car Of The Year

BMW M5 Mini Cooper S Mercedes-Benz E-Class BMW 5-Series Kia Carnival BMW i5 BYD Seal Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV / Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

Green Car Of The Year

Tata Punch EV MG Windsor EV BYD eMAX 7 Tata Curvv EV Mini Countryman EV BMW i5 BYD Seal Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV / Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

