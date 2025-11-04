2025 Hyundai Venue Launched in India from Rs. 7.90 Lakh; Refreshed Design, New Tech, Level 2 ADAS

After weeks of teasers, Hyundai India has officially launched the new-generation Venue, with prices starting at Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 iteration brings a major design overhaul, enhanced technology, and expanded safety features, positioning it as a strong contender in the competitive compact SUV segment.

On the outside, the new Venue gets redesigned front and rear bumpers, a bold new grille, updated LED headlamps and DRLs, LED tail-lamps connected by a full-width light bar, and fresh 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The SUV is available in eight colour options — Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Dragon Red, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof, and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

Inside, the Venue now features a completely reworked dashboard that houses dual 12.3-inch curved displays for the infotainment system and digital cluster. The cabin also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel, redesigned centre console, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, wireless smartphone connectivity, and Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech. Safety and convenience have been boosted with Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, six airbags, and OTA updates.

The SUV is available in eight trims — HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8, and HX10 — with three engine options. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 82bhp and 114Nm, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol delivers 118bhp and 172Nm, available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel unit churns out 114bhp and 250Nm, paired with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will rival the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV 3XO in India’s fiercely contested compact SUV segment.

Hyundai | Hyundai Venue | Venue