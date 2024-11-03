Doodle Image-1 Doodle Image-2 Doodle Image-3
            2025 Honda City makes global debut

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 03 November 2024,16:55 PM IST

            The international-spec Honda City has received an update and will be revealed officially on 9 November. While the changes are cosmetic and limited only to the Brazilian market, we expect these to be made available for the India-spec City by 2025.

            The major updates for the Brazilian market include a new grille, fore and aft bumpers, dual-zone climate control, new interior theme, and repositioned pad for the wireless charger. It also benefits from full LED headlamps and level 2 ADAS. While the India-spec gets most of the mentioned features, it still misses out on dual-zone climate control, new position for the wireless charger an tweaked front grille. And we expect these features to be made available soon.

            Honda City Infotainment System

            The Brazilian-spec City is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that generates 119bhp and 145Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. While India also gets the same engine, Honda also offers the sedan with a hybrid powertrain that produces 100bhp and 127Nm torque along with an electric motor for better fuel efficiency.

            The updates to the international-spec City are minor but should make a difference to the City’s numbers.

            All Popular Cars