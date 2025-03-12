    Recently Viewed
            2025 BYD Atto 3, Seal Launched in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 12 March 2025,09:32 AM IST

            BYD India has updated the Atto 3 and the Seal for MY2025. Both models get new features for the year, along with revised prices.

            2025 Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3 Dashboard

            As a part of the update, the BYD Atto 3 gets new features. With a sales milestone of over 3,000 units, the electric SUV is now offered with an all-black interior theme. The front passengers also benefit from cooled seats. The 2025 Atto 3 is offered with a starting price of Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) across Dynamic, Premium, and Superior variants. However, it is to be noted that the prices are exclusive only for the first 3,000 customers.

            2025 Seal

            With 1,300 units sold, the 2025 iteration of the Seal electric sedan is now available with a silver-plated canopy. Further, the air conditioning system now houses a larger compressor system, with a new module for the air purifier. BYD has also made a handful of variant-specific updates that include Frequency Selective Dampers for the Premium trim, and DiSus-C system for the Performance trim. The latter is an intelligent damping system that adapts to thousands of inputs.

            The official bookings for the Seal have started. This can be done by paying a token of Rs. 1.25 lakh, with the official prices slated to be announced in April 2025.

