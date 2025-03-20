2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Gets Diesel Variant: Prices Start at Rs. 62 Lakh

BMW launched the 2025 iteration of the 3 Series LWB back in February this year. Initially offered only with a petrol version, the car now gets a diesel option. Ex-showroom prices for the BMW 3 Series LWB now start at Rs. 62 lakh.

The BMW 3 Series LWB diesel gets two variants, viz. 320Ld M Sport and 320Ld M Sport Pro, priced at Rs. 62 lakh (all ex-showroom). The diesel motor churns out 187.6bhp and 400Nm peak torque. This setup is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It attains a top speed of 230 kmph, setting off from nought to 100kmph in 7.6 seconds. Its tank capacity stands at 59 litres, with a claimed efficiency of 19.6kmpl.

On the other hand, the petrol version only has one variant – the 320Li M Sport. Starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 62.60 lakh, it gets a higher power output. The petrol motor churns out 254.6bhp and 400Nm peak torque, effectively translating to a top speed of 250kmph. This version gets a zero to 100 kmph acceleration of 6.2 seconds. The setup is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The tank capacity remains unchanged, with a claimed fuel economy standing at 15.3kmpl.

As far as specifications are concerned, the 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB is powered by 2.0-litre motors, both across petrol and diesel trims. Internally, it gets new LED headlamps and DRLs, curved 14.9-inch touchscreen unit, powered and ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and a multi-zone climate control system.

