            2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launched in India from Rs. 46.90 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 18 July 2025,12:25 PM IST

            BMW India has launched the updated 2 Series Gran Coupe, with official prices set at Rs. 46.90 lakh for the M Sport and Rs. 48.90 lakh for the M Sport Pro, both ex-showroom. The model is locally assembled at BMW’s Chennai plant, and deliveries have commenced across authorised dealerships.

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Right Rear Three Quarter

            The updated Gran Coupé retains front-wheel drive and now features a downsized 1.5 litre, three‑cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 156bhp and 230Nm, paired to a seven‑speed dual‑clutch automatic gearbox. BMW claims a zero to 100 kmph time of 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 230 kmph.

            The latest model introduces refreshed styling, including sharper adaptive LED headlights with diagonal DRLs, an illuminated kidney grille, and 18‑inch M Sport alloy wheels. It is slightly larger than before measuring 4,546 mm in length.

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Dashboard

            Inside, the cabin features a curved dual-screen setup with a 10.7‑inch touchscreen and a 10.25‑inch digital driver display, both running BMW Operating System 9. The higher-spec M Sport Pro gets additional luxuries like a heads-up display with augmented view and Harman Kardon’s 12‑speaker sound system. Other standard equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, and a wireless charging pad.

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
            BMW2 Series Gran Coupe ₹ 46.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | 2 Series Gran Coupe | BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

            All Popular Cars