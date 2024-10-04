2024 Nissan Magnite launched in India; prices remain unchanged at Rs. 5.99 lakh

Nissan India has launched the 2024 Magnite at an introductory starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted Magnite gets a handful of cosmetic updates, new features, and new variant names.

The 2024 Magnite will be offered in Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna+ variants and it continues to be powered by 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

On the outside, the Magnite gets slightly tweaked front grille with black borders on both sides, reprofiled front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheel design, smoked tail lamp pattern, and a new Sunrise Copper exterior hue.

While the overall dashboard layout remains the same, the cabin now gets four-colour ambient lighting. Besides this, it continues to come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

