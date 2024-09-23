    Recently Viewed
            2024 Maruti Dzire interior leaked ahead of launch

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 23 September 2024,12:28 PM IST

            Ahead of its launch which is likely to take place in the coming weeks, the interior of the fourth-gen Maruti Dzire has been leaked. According to the leaked information, the model will draw heavy inspiration from the new Swift, while also having a few differentiators to stand out from the hatchback.

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire Dashboard

            The interior of the 2024 Maruti Dzire will get an all-new dashboard with features like a freestanding touchscreen unit, USB Type-C charging ports, cruise control, automatic climate control, semi-digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof. Also up for offer could be an ADAS suite, with lane departure warning and lane keep assist being the key giveaways. Notably, this could go on to become the first Maruti car in India to get an ADAS suite.

            Previous spy shots of the Hyundai Aura- and Tata Tigor-rival’s exterior design confirmed a new grille with horizontal slats, all-LED headlamps, LED fog lights, new dual-tone alloy wheels, new LED taillights, and fresh bumpers. It also featured a blind spot monitor and a 360-degree camera.

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire Left Front Three Quarter

            Under the hood, the new Dzire will be powered by the Swift’s new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z-Series engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT gearbox. The power output is likely to remain unchanged at 80bhp and 112Nm. A CNG derivative of the model could follow shortly after the launch of the petrol version.

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
            Maruti SuzukiNew Dzire ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | New Dzire | Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            All Popular Cars