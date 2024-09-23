2024 Maruti Dzire interior leaked ahead of launch

Ahead of its launch which is likely to take place in the coming weeks, the interior of the fourth-gen Maruti Dzire has been leaked. According to the leaked information, the model will draw heavy inspiration from the new Swift, while also having a few differentiators to stand out from the hatchback.

The interior of the 2024 Maruti Dzire will get an all-new dashboard with features like a freestanding touchscreen unit, USB Type-C charging ports, cruise control, automatic climate control, semi-digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof. Also up for offer could be an ADAS suite, with lane departure warning and lane keep assist being the key giveaways. Notably, this could go on to become the first Maruti car in India to get an ADAS suite.

Previous spy shots of the Hyundai Aura- and Tata Tigor-rival’s exterior design confirmed a new grille with horizontal slats, all-LED headlamps, LED fog lights, new dual-tone alloy wheels, new LED taillights, and fresh bumpers. It also featured a blind spot monitor and a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the new Dzire will be powered by the Swift’s new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z-Series engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT gearbox. The power output is likely to remain unchanged at 80bhp and 112Nm. A CNG derivative of the model could follow shortly after the launch of the petrol version.

