            2024 Honda Amaze mileage revealed

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 06 December 2024,15:23 PM IST

            Honda Cars India recently launched the updated Amaze at a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in V, VX, and ZX variants and is offered solely with a petrol powertrain. Along with new features and styling, the brand has also revealed the revised mileage figures of the new Amaze.

            Honda Amaze Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

            The Amaze continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. While the five-speed manual gearbox has a claimed mileage of 18.65kmpl, the CVT version has an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.46kmpl.

            The rivals to the Amaze include Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

