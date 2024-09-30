    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2024 Citroen Aircross launched in India; prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 30 September 2024,13:40 PM IST

            Citroen India has launched the updated Aircross at a starting price of Rs. 8.49 lakh 9ex-showroom).

            Citroen C3 Aircross Dashboard

            With the update, the Aircross now benefits from LED projector headlamps and climate control, Further, the cabin also comes equipped with power window switches on door pads, grab handles for the front passenger, and power-folding ORVMs.

            Along with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, the Aircross can now be had with the entry-level 1.2-litre naturally aspirated powertrain. It is tuned to produce 80bhp and 115Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

            Citroen C3 Aircross [2023-2024]
            CitroenC3 Aircross [2023-2024] ₹ 9.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen C3 Aircross | C3 Aircross

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2024 Citroen Aircross launched in India; prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakh

            2024 Citroen Aircross launched in India; prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/30/2024 13:40:48

            The updated Citroen Aircross gets new features.

            Nissan Magnite facelift official bookings open

            Nissan Magnite facelift official bookings open

            By Jay Shah09/29/2024 20:26:20

            The bookings for the Nissan Magnite facelift are now open for Rs. 11,000.

            Citroen C3 automatic variants launched in India

            Citroen C3 automatic variants launched in India

            By Desirazu Venkat09/29/2024 09:58:38

            The engine in question for the C3 AT models is Citroen 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

            Skoda Kylaq spotted in production-ready guise

            Skoda Kylaq spotted in production-ready guise

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/27/2024 15:01:26

            It will be launched in India early next year.

            Nissan Magnite facelift teased; to be launched in India next month

            Nissan Magnite facelift teased; to be launched in India next month

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/26/2024 14:45:58

            The 2024 Magnite will get a revised design and new features.

            Kia EV9 specifications, features, and variant details revealed

            Kia EV9 specifications, features, and variant details revealed

            By Jay Shah09/26/2024 12:59:21

            Kia has revealed the specifications, colours, and features of EV9 electric SUV.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants prices announced

            Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants prices announced

            By Haji Chakralwale09/25/2024 17:28:57

            The prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4 versions start at Rs. 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV9

            Kia EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Nissan Magnite facelift

            Nissan Magnite facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)

            BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Citroen Aircross

            Citroen Aircross

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            ₹ 1.41 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 13.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars