2024 Citroen Aircross launched in India; prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakh

Citroen India has launched the updated Aircross at a starting price of Rs. 8.49 lakh 9ex-showroom).

With the update, the Aircross now benefits from LED projector headlamps and climate control, Further, the cabin also comes equipped with power window switches on door pads, grab handles for the front passenger, and power-folding ORVMs.

Along with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, the Aircross can now be had with the entry-level 1.2-litre naturally aspirated powertrain. It is tuned to produce 80bhp and 115Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

