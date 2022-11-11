2023 MG Hector to be launched in India on 5 January

MG Motor India will launch the updated Hector in the country on 5 January, 2023. The upcoming model was recently spied testing and the automaker had also teased the upcoming model. The new model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

As seen in the teasers, the 2023 MG Hector will get an Argyle-inspired larger diamond mesh radiator grille which is flanked by LED headlights and LED DRLs. Additionally, the SUV will get a redesigned front bumper, a new skid plate, and a redesigned air dam. As for the interior, the vehicle will get a fully digital instrument cluster, a new 14-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system, and redesigned dashboard for freshness.

Mechanically, the MG Hector facelift will be powered by the 1.5-litre petrol motor, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor, and 2.0-litre diesel engine options. More details about the upcoming model will be known in the days to come.

MG Hector Facelift ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh Estimated Price

