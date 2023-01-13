2023 MG Hector facelift — First Look CT

Introduction

MG made its entry into the Indian market with the Hector SUV. That was back in 2019 and now in 2023, we have the latest version of it. The Hector SUV forms the backbone of MG Motor's sales in the country, of course, backed up by its cousin — the Astor. Still, it’s the Hector that has hit the major sales landmark, which is of selling one lakh units in India. Hence, it's crucial to keep such an important product afresh and up-to-date to keep up with the competition. That's what this latest iteration of the Hector will do. So now, let's see what the latest model of the SUV has to offer which came in with the tagline 'India's first internet SUV' and 'it’s a human thing'.

Exterior Design

The biggest and most prominent change on the new Hector is a shiny grille. This is actually what helps give the SUV a new face. It looks bolder with the new Argyle-inspired diamond mesh radiator grille and signature DRLs. Though the split-headlamp design has been carried over, the new chrome unit takes centre stage up front. Then, there's a new skid plate with a chrome insert. Meanwhile, at the back, the SUV sports new LED blade tail lamps with a red insert in the centre and a chrome strip that runs across the width of the SUV. The 'Hector' lettering that you see on the tailgate is also a new addition.

Interior

Step inside the cabin of the Hector and you are greeted by a three-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. You still get electric adjustments for the seat but let's talk about the digital screens first. The Hector's instrument cluster is fully digital, with new fonts, colours, and, as usual, a lot of information to display. The arrangement of the crucial bits remains the same with information on speed, ADAS-related tech, TPMS etc. being displayed in the centre. Now, the biggest USP of the Hector, in my opinion, would be the 14-inch HD infotainment screen. This is by far the largest one among any SUV in India. This portrait infotainment system supports the next-gen i-Smart technology. Thus, it has a host of systems to cater to your audio, video, and all other entertainment needs. Needless to say, it supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In fact, it's one portal to access the AC controls, vehicle stats, additional apps, communication through voice, and a ton of other features. The big screen can also display different angles of the cameras simultaneously. It quickly gets activated through the touch of a button, or when slotting in the reverse gear or turning the steering to the left or right.

Another revision is that the dashboard has been redesigned with new AC vents, which give it a nice wide feel. Then, this variant here gets a dual-tone beige and black interior, called the dual-tone Oak White and Black finish. The use of soft materials continues to enhance the premium feel and the brushed metal finish adds to the luxury quotient. These seats are ventilated with a cooling function, and the SUV retains its feature-packed cabin. A 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, etc. are all part of standard equipment. A new segment-first feature is auto turn indicators which switch on automatically as soon as you turn the steering wheel. The particular turn-in required to activate it depends on the vehicle’s speed; it varies between 30-120 degrees. It's the maximum when the Hector is stationary. Another feature is voice-enabled ambient lighting. Besides, apart from the usual safety features like six airbags, and other driver assist systems, MG is now offering ADAS for added safety. We'll ascertain later if there's any change in space in the second row by actually measuring it. However, the experience is better now with the use of light colours and, of course, the huge panoramic sunroof.

Engine and Gearbox

For the powertrain options, the new Hector will be mechanically identical to the existing model. However, there's no mild hybrid and you get the turbo-petrol and the diesel unit. It will continue to use the same 168bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit mated to a six-speed manual. There's still no automatic for this oil-burner though. However, the 141bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol gets a CVT option apart from the manual gearbox.

Conclusion

The MG Hector has been the brand's best-selling model. Now, these new updates make the SUV even more desirable. How will it stack up against the competition? Only time will tell. Its rivals upon launch will be the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, and the like. For now, the carmaker plans to launch the new Hector at the upcoming Auto Expo when we shall get to know the exact variant-wise pricing.

Pictures by Venkat Desirazu

MG Hector ₹ 14.73 Lakh Onwards

