  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2023 MG Hector facelift — First Look CT

            Ninad Ambre

            Ninad Ambre

            Friday 13 January 2023,14:58 PM IST

            Introduction

            Left Front Three Quarter

            MG made its entry into the Indian market with the Hector SUV. That was back in 2019 and now in 2023, we have the latest version of it. The Hector SUV forms the backbone of MG Motor's sales in the country, of course, backed up by its cousin — the Astor. Still, it’s the Hector that has hit the major sales landmark, which is of selling one lakh units in India. Hence, it's crucial to keep such an important product afresh and up-to-date to keep up with the competition. That's what this latest iteration of the Hector will do. So now, let's see what the latest model of the SUV has to offer which came in with the tagline 'India's first internet SUV' and 'it’s a human thing'.

            Left Rear Three Quarter

            Exterior Design

            Front View

            The biggest and most prominent change on the new Hector is a shiny grille. This is actually what helps give the SUV a new face. It looks bolder with the new Argyle-inspired diamond mesh radiator grille and signature DRLs. Though the split-headlamp design has been carried over, the new chrome unit takes centre stage up front. Then, there's a new skid plate with a chrome insert. Meanwhile, at the back, the SUV sports new LED blade tail lamps with a red insert in the centre and a chrome strip that runs across the width of the SUV. The 'Hector' lettering that you see on the tailgate is also a new addition.

            Right Rear Three Quarter

            Interior

            Dashboard

            Step inside the cabin of the Hector and you are greeted by a three-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. You still get electric adjustments for the seat but let's talk about the digital screens first. The Hector's instrument cluster is fully digital, with new fonts, colours, and, as usual, a lot of information to display. The arrangement of the crucial bits remains the same with information on speed, ADAS-related tech, TPMS etc. being displayed in the centre. Now, the biggest USP of the Hector, in my opinion, would be the 14-inch HD infotainment screen. This is by far the largest one among any SUV in India. This portrait infotainment system supports the next-gen i-Smart technology. Thus, it has a host of systems to cater to your audio, video, and all other entertainment needs. Needless to say, it supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In fact, it's one portal to access the AC controls, vehicle stats, additional apps, communication through voice, and a ton of other features. The big screen can also display different angles of the cameras simultaneously. It quickly gets activated through the touch of a button, or when slotting in the reverse gear or turning the steering to the left or right.

            Infotainment System

            Another revision is that the dashboard has been redesigned with new AC vents, which give it a nice wide feel. Then, this variant here gets a dual-tone beige and black interior, called the dual-tone Oak White and Black finish. The use of soft materials continues to enhance the premium feel and the brushed metal finish adds to the luxury quotient. These seats are ventilated with a cooling function, and the SUV retains its feature-packed cabin. A 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, etc. are all part of standard equipment. A new segment-first feature is auto turn indicators which switch on automatically as soon as you turn the steering wheel. The particular turn-in required to activate it depends on the vehicle’s speed; it varies between 30-120 degrees. It's the maximum when the Hector is stationary. Another feature is voice-enabled ambient lighting. Besides, apart from the usual safety features like six airbags, and other driver assist systems, MG is now offering ADAS for added safety. We'll ascertain later if there's any change in space in the second row by actually measuring it. However, the experience is better now with the use of light colours and, of course, the huge panoramic sunroof.

            360-Degree Camera Control

            Engine and Gearbox

            Engine Shot

            For the powertrain options, the new Hector will be mechanically identical to the existing model. However, there's no mild hybrid and you get the turbo-petrol and the diesel unit. It will continue to use the same 168bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit mated to a six-speed manual. There's still no automatic for this oil-burner though. However, the 141bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol gets a CVT option apart from the manual gearbox.

            Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

            Conclusion

            The MG Hector has been the brand's best-selling model. Now, these new updates make the SUV even more desirable. How will it stack up against the competition? Only time will tell. Its rivals upon launch will be the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, and the like. For now, the carmaker plans to launch the new Hector at the upcoming Auto Expo when we shall get to know the exact variant-wise pricing.

            Front Badge

            Pictures by Venkat Desirazu

            MG Hector
            MG Hector ₹ 14.73 Lakh Onwards
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | Hector Facelift | MG Hector Facelift | 2023 MG Hector facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Motors unveils Altroz i-CNG at Auto Expo 2023

            Tata Motors unveils Altroz i-CNG at Auto Expo 2023

            By Nikhil Puthran01/14/2023 00:43:23

            The update is limited to the addition of an i-CNG kit

            2023 MG Hector facelift — First Look CT

            2023 MG Hector facelift — First Look CT

            By Ninad Ambre01/13/2023 14:58:09

            MG first entered the Indian market with the Hector SUV. That was back in 2019 and now in 2023, we have the latest version of it. The Hector SUV forms the backbone of MG Motor's sales in the country, of course, backed up by its cousin — the Astor. Still, it’s the Hector that has hit a major sales landmark with one lakh units sold. Hence it's crucial to keep such an important product afresh and up-to-date to keep up with the competition. That's what this latest iteration of the Hector will do. So now, let's see what the latest model of the SUV has to offer which came in with the tagline as "India's first internet SUV" and "it’s a human thing".

            Tata Motors reveals Punch i-CNG at the Auto Expo 2023

            Tata Motors reveals Punch i-CNG at the Auto Expo 2023

            By Haji Chakralwale01/12/2023 18:51:02

            Tata Motors has strengthened its CNG-powered vehicle portfolio by revealing yet another model in CNG, this time it is the micro-SUV, Punch. The Punch i-CNG was showcased alongside the Altroz i-CNG. And we expect the brand to introduce both CNG models soon in India.

            Lexus India reveals fifth generation RX in India; bookings open

            Lexus India reveals fifth generation RX in India; bookings open

            By Haji Chakralwale01/12/2023 18:19:36

            Lexus India unveiled the fifth generation RX in India at the Auto Expo 2023. It is available in the country with two variants RX350h Luxury Hybrid and RX500h F-Sport Performance. The bookings have commenced following the reveal at the event.

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India at Rs 44.95 lakh

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India at Rs 44.95 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale01/12/2023 17:39:56

            Hyundai India officially launched its premium electric offering, Ioniq 5 in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric crossover is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), however, this price is introductory and is only applicable to the first 500 bookings.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Ciaz special editions displayed at Auto Expo 2023

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Ciaz special editions displayed at Auto Expo 2023

            By Haji Chakralwale01/12/2023 17:14:06

            Maruti Suzuki showcased two special editions of its Nexa offerings, the Baleno and Ciaz at the Auto Expo 2023. Both vehicles receive cosmetic updates on their exterior in terms of the paint scheme with gold garnish. Other than that, the vehicles retain most of the features, design and equipment from their standard trims.

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Grand Vitara Matte editions showcased at Auto Expo 2023

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Grand Vitara Matte editions showcased at Auto Expo 2023

            By Haji Chakralwale01/12/2023 16:23:15

            Maruti Suzuki had the largest stall at the Auto Expo 2023, to accommodate all the vehicles it had to display. The Brezza and Grand Vitara are the brand’s most popular SUVs and they got a new edition in their variant list, the Matte edition. While Brezza is sold under the Arena dealerships, the Grand Vitara is a Nexa-only product for India.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 18.30 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            BMW X7 Facelift

            BMW X7 Facelift

            ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Aura 2023

            Hyundai Aura 2023

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

            ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Curvv ICE

            Tata Curvv ICE

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector

            MG Hector

            ₹ 14.73 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Ioniq 5

            Hyundai Ioniq 5

            ₹ 44.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

            ₹ 57.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i7

            BMW i7

            ₹ 1.95 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars