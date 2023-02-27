2023 Hyundai Alcazar revealed; official bookings open

Hyundai India has opened the bookings for the new Alcazar. The 2023 version of the Alcazar gets a new RDE norms-compliant turbo-petrol engine and a new front fascia.

Visually, the Alcazar SUV gets a new face with a revised front grille. It is smaller than the one on the outgoing one but continues to get chrome studs with the brand logo at the centre. Furthermore, the split headlamp setup along with silver skid plates have been retained and the Alcazar is available in both six and seven-seat layouts.

Besides this, the Alacazar’s 2.0-litre petrol mill has been swapped for a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill. The new gasoline engine produces 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel engine continues its duty and is available with manual and automatic gearboxes. Both powertrains get idle start/stop technology as standard are RDE compliant and E20 fuel-ready.

The prices of the new Alcazar are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and will join the line-up comprising of the updated Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Creta.

