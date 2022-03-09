2022 Toyota Glanza bookings commence

The Japanese automaker, Toyota, has commenced bookings for the 2022 Glanza at a token amount of Rs 11,000. The vehicle will be launched in India on 15 March. The 2022 Toyota Glanza will be introduced with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The new model has started arriving at Toyota dealerships ahead of its official launch. As the updated model is based on the 2022 Baleno, the new Glanza will get similar features such as a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and the latest infotainment system with Android and Apple CarPlay.

The upcoming Toyota Glanza facelift will be powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine will be available in both the five-speed manual and AMT options. This engine returns a fuel efficiency figure of over 22kmpl. In terms of safety, the vehicle offers up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are delighted to introduce to you, the cool new Glanza specially made for those who are seeking an advanced yet affordable option. We wholeheartedly thank our customers for placing their trust and faith in Toyota Glanza over the last few years. Launching Toyota Glanza in 2019, was an important milestone in Toyota’s India journey as this product brought along many first-time Toyota buyers, and existing Toyota customers, especially from Tier II and III markets.'

Toyota Glanza Facelift ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh Estimated Price

