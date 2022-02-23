2022 Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 21 lakh

Indian carmaker Tata has launched the Kaziranga Edition of its Safari in India with prices starting at Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition of the SUV will be available in six and seven-seat layout options across XZ+ and XZA+ trim levels. Besides this, the brand has also launched Kaziranga Edition models of the Punch, Nexon and Harrier.

The Safari Kaziranga Edition features an exclusive exterior paint job, named Grassland Beige with a Piano Black roof. Apart from the colour, the radiator grille, side-view mirrors, roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels get black treatment. Being a special edition model, the front fenders of the SUV adorn the ‘One Horned Rhino’ mascot.

Inside, Tata has created a unique interior theme for this Safari Kaziranga Edition. There is a dual-tone Earthy Beige/Granite Black upholstery for the seats and a Tropical wood finish for the dashboard. In addition, the signature Rhino mascot is also embossed on headrests. Meanwhile, the SUV comes equipped with ventilated seats (front and rear in six-seat layout), wireless charging, an air purifier and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Kaziranga Edition of the Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that comes mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. This motor generates 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Safari is also available in Dark, Gold and Adventure Editions.

Tata Safari ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Safari | Tata Safari