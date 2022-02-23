  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2022 Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 21 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 23 February 2022,17:36 PM IST

      Indian carmaker Tata has launched the Kaziranga Edition of its Safari in India with prices starting at Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition of the SUV will be available in six and seven-seat layout options across XZ+ and XZA+ trim levels. Besides this, the brand has also launched Kaziranga Edition models of the Punch, Nexon and Harrier.

      The Safari Kaziranga Edition features an exclusive exterior paint job, named Grassland Beige with a Piano Black roof. Apart from the colour, the radiator grille, side-view mirrors, roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels get black treatment. Being a special edition model, the front fenders of the SUV adorn the ‘One Horned Rhino’ mascot.

      Tata Safari Front View

      Inside, Tata has created a unique interior theme for this Safari Kaziranga Edition. There is a dual-tone Earthy Beige/Granite Black upholstery for the seats and a Tropical wood finish for the dashboard. In addition, the signature Rhino mascot is also embossed on headrests. Meanwhile, the SUV comes equipped with ventilated seats (front and rear in six-seat layout), wireless charging, an air purifier and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

      The Kaziranga Edition of the Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that comes mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. This motor generates 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Safari is also available in Dark, Gold and Adventure Editions.

      Tata Safari
      Tata Safari ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Safari | Tata Safari

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition introduced in India at Rs 8.59 lakh

      Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition introduced in India at Rs 8.59 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran02/23/2022 19:53:07

      Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition to be available in four trims – Creative (MT), Creative MT-iRA, Creative AMT, and Creative AMT-iRA.

      Tata Harrier Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

      Tata Harrier Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

      By Jay Shah02/23/2022 17:20:13

      Tata Harrier Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

      2022 Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 21 lakh

      2022 Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 21 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/23/2022 16:23:32

      The Safari is also available in Adventure, Gold and Dark Editions.

      New Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 11.79 lakh

      New Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 11.79 lakh

      By Aditya Nadkarni02/23/2022 15:22:42

      The special edition models receive a new paint job and additional features over the regular versions.

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh

      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.35 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/23/2022 14:22:28

      The new Baleno is available in four variants.

      Kia India achieves a milestone of rolling out 5,00,000th car

      Kia India achieves a milestone of rolling out 5,00,000th car

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/22/2022 19:13:33

      Kia India recently launched the Carens MPV.

      Skoda Slavia variant line-up revealed

      Skoda Slavia variant line-up revealed

      By Desirazu Venkat02/22/2022 17:04:13

      Active, Ambition and Style trims

      Featured Cars

      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      ₹ 1.44 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7

      Audi Q7

      ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3

      BMW X3

      ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars