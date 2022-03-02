2022 Tata Altroz automatic bookings open in India at Rs 21,000

As per an official announcement by Tata, the carmaker has opened bookings for the Altroz automatic across India for Rs 21,000. The hatchback will come equipped with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox mated to a 1.2-litre petrol unit. That said, deliveries of the new Altroz automatic will commence from mid-March 2022 onwards.

Along with the announcement, the brand has also introduced a new Opera Blue exterior paint for the hatchback. The Altroz comes with a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol motor across three trims, namely XT, XZ and, XZ+ and this new paint option will be available for all these trims. In addition, the automatic variant will be available in the Dark Edition of the Altroz. Meanwhile, Tata will also offer the Altroz automatic in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White, and Harbour Blue colour options.

The all-new dual-clutch automatic transmission will be paired with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine available in the Altroz. This engine develops 85bhp and 113Nm of torque with a five-speed manual gearbox. Once launched, the Tata Altroz dual-clutch automatic will take on the likes of Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and, Volkswagen Polo.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said,“India’s safest hatchback, the ALTROZ, has carved a niche for itself in the premium hatch segment with more than 1.25 lakh happy customers. Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the ALTROZ DCA. We are confident that the ALTROZ DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and will match the evolving preference of our customers.”

He added, “Our customers can visit their nearest Tata Motors dealerships to know more about the product and book the all-new ALTROZ DCA. I am confident that the ALTROZ DCA, when launched, will instantaneously witness an overwhelming response and help us expand our customer base.”

Tata Altroz ₹ 5.99 Lakh Onwards

