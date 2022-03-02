  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2022 Tata Altroz automatic bookings open in India at Rs 21,000

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 02 March 2022,16:11 PM IST

      As per an official announcement by Tata, the carmaker has opened bookings for the Altroz automatic across India for Rs 21,000. The hatchback will come equipped with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox mated to a 1.2-litre petrol unit. That said, deliveries of the new Altroz automatic will commence from mid-March 2022 onwards.

      Along with the announcement, the brand has also introduced a new Opera Blue exterior paint for the hatchback. The Altroz comes with a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol motor across three trims, namely XT, XZ and, XZ+ and this new paint option will be available for all these trims. In addition, the automatic variant will be available in the Dark Edition of the Altroz. Meanwhile, Tata will also offer the Altroz automatic in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White, and Harbour Blue colour options.

      The all-new dual-clutch automatic transmission will be paired with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine available in the Altroz. This engine develops 85bhp and 113Nm of torque with a five-speed manual gearbox. Once launched, the Tata Altroz dual-clutch automatic will take on the likes of Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and, Volkswagen Polo.

      Commenting on the announcement, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said,“India’s safest hatchback, the ALTROZ, has carved a niche for itself in the premium hatch segment with more than 1.25 lakh happy customers. Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the ALTROZ DCA. We are confident that the ALTROZ DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and will match the evolving preference of our customers.” 

      He added, “Our customers can visit their nearest Tata Motors dealerships to know more about the product and book the all-new ALTROZ DCA. I am confident that the ALTROZ DCA, when launched, will instantaneously witness an overwhelming response and help us expand our customer base.”

      Tata Altroz
      Tata Altroz ₹ 5.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Altroz | Tata Altroz

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Volkswagen India registers 84 per cent growth in February 2022

      Volkswagen India registers 84 per cent growth in February 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/02/2022 23:22:03

      Volkswagen reportedly sold 4,028 units in February 2022, witnessing its strongest performance in the last four years

      Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of official launch in India

      Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of official launch in India

      By Nikhil Puthran03/02/2022 21:24:31

      The name ‘Virtus’ is a combination of the words ‘Virtuoso’ and ‘Virtues’, which signifies finesse, energy, brilliance, and excellence

      2022 Tata Altroz automatic bookings open in India at Rs 21,000

      2022 Tata Altroz automatic bookings open in India at Rs 21,000

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/02/2022 16:11:47

      The Altroz will get a new dual-clutch automatic transmission.

      Mahindra registers its highest ever SUV sales in February 2022

      Mahindra registers its highest ever SUV sales in February 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/01/2022 22:20:43

      Mahindra has registered an impressive 79 per cent growth in sales in February 2022

      Maruti Suzuki witnesses seven per cent drop in sales in February 2022

      Maruti Suzuki witnesses seven per cent drop in sales in February 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/01/2022 20:29:26

      The company attributes the drop in sales to the shortage in supply of electronic components

      MG ZS EV facelift to be launched in India on 7 March

      MG ZS EV facelift to be launched in India on 7 March

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/01/2022 20:27:10

      The new ZS EV is likely to get an upgraded battery pack and new features.

      Tata Altroz automatic official teaser released

      Tata Altroz automatic official teaser released

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/28/2022 19:42:10

      The Altroz automatic is likely to be launched in India in a couple of months.

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Lexus NX 2022

      Lexus NX 2022

      ₹ 59.00 - 65.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      BMW X4 Facelift

      BMW X4 Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 - 75.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 47.20 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars