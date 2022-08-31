2022 MG Gloster launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, MG has launched the refreshed 2022 Gloster in India with prices starting at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This update brings a few subtle changes to the SUV. It is available in three variants, namely Super, Sharp, and Savvy along with six- and seven-seat layout options.

The most significant changes for the 2022 MG Gloster come in the form of the upgraded i-Smart 2.0 connected car suit with more than 75 features, new 19-inch alloy wheels, and a handful of new ADAS features, such as Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). Besides this, the brand now offers a new Deep Golden paint option with the SUV in addition to Warm White, Metal Ash, and Metal Black.

The 2022 MG Gloster, under the My MG Shield programme, also comes with three years of unlimited kilometres warranty, three years of roadside assistance, and three labour-free services.

It continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre, inline-four diesel engine with two different versions: the single-turbo version makes 161bhp and 375Nm of torque, while the bi-turbo version produces 215bhp and 480Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Further, MG also provides a choice of 2WD and 4WD options.

Variant-specific prices of the 2022 MG Gloster are as mentioned below:

2022 MG Gloster Super 2WD — Rs 31.99 lakh

2022 MG Gloster Sharp 2WD — Rs 36.87 lakh

2022 MG Gloster Savvy seven-seater 2WD — Rs 38.44 lakh

2022 MG Gloster Savvy six-seater 2WD — Rs 38.44 lakh

2022 MG Gloster Savvy seven-seater 4WD — Rs 40.77 lakh

2022 MG Gloster Savvy six-seater 4WD — Rs 40.77 lakh

