  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2022 MG Gloster launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 31 August 2022,16:25 PM IST

            On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, MG has launched the refreshed 2022 Gloster in India with prices starting at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This update brings a few subtle changes to the SUV. It is available in three variants, namely Super, Sharp, and Savvy along with six- and seven-seat layout options.

            The most significant changes for the 2022 MG Gloster come in the form of the upgraded i-Smart 2.0 connected car suit with more than 75 features, new 19-inch alloy wheels, and a handful of new ADAS features, such as Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). Besides this, the brand now offers a new Deep Golden paint option with the SUV in addition to Warm White, Metal Ash, and Metal Black.

            The 2022 MG Gloster, under the My MG Shield programme, also comes with three years of unlimited kilometres warranty, three years of roadside assistance, and three labour-free services.

            It continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre, inline-four diesel engine with two different versions: the single-turbo version makes 161bhp and 375Nm of torque, while the bi-turbo version produces 215bhp and 480Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Further, MG also provides a choice of 2WD and 4WD options.

            Variant-specific prices of the 2022 MG Gloster are as mentioned below:

            2022 MG Gloster Super 2WD — Rs 31.99 lakh

            2022 MG Gloster Sharp 2WD — Rs 36.87 lakh

            2022 MG Gloster Savvy seven-seater 2WD — Rs 38.44 lakh

            2022 MG Gloster Savvy six-seater 2WD — Rs 38.44 lakh

            2022 MG Gloster Savvy seven-seater 4WD — Rs 40.77 lakh 

            2022 MG Gloster Savvy six-seater 4WD — Rs 40.77 lakh 

            MG Gloster
            MG Gloster ₹ 31.49 Lakh Onwards
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | Gloster | MG Gloster

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2022 MG Gloster launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh

            2022 MG Gloster launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/31/2022 19:35:44

            The 2022 MG Gloster gets over 75 i-Smart 2.0 connected car features.

            Mahindra looking at delivery 7000 units of the Scorpio-N within 10 days

            Mahindra looking at delivery 7000 units of the Scorpio-N within 10 days

            By Desirazu Venkat08/30/2022 21:55:53

            It was launched on June 27 in India

            New Audi Q3 launched in India at Rs 44.29 lakh

            New Audi Q3 launched in India at Rs 44.29 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat08/30/2022 21:29:01

            Two trim levels with one petrol engine

            Maruti Suzuki recalls Dzire Tour S

            Maruti Suzuki recalls Dzire Tour S

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/29/2022 19:52:04

            Maruti suspects the probable defected airbag control unit in the Dzire Tour S might malfunction during the deployment of airbags.

            Volkswagen India introduces subscription programmes for Virtus

            Volkswagen India introduces subscription programmes for Virtus

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/27/2022 18:46:57

            Volkswagen now offers the Virtus with two distinctive subscription options.

            Tata launches Jet Edition of Safari, Harrier, and Nexon

            Tata launches Jet Edition of Safari, Harrier, and Nexon

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/27/2022 15:38:03

            The new Jet Edition models get a new colour and a few additional features.

            Ferrari launches plug-in hybrid 296 GTB in India at Rs 5.40 crore

            Ferrari launches plug-in hybrid 296 GTB in India at Rs 5.40 crore

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/26/2022 15:56:04

            Ferrari 296 GTB is a PHEV with a 25km EV-only range.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

            ₹ 3.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio Classic

            Mahindra Scorpio Classic

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra eXUV400

            Mahindra eXUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            ₹ 9.50 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 13.00 - 13.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Audi Q3

            Audi Q3

            ₹ 44.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

            Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

            ₹ 2.45 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio Classic

            Mahindra Scorpio Classic

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

            ₹ 3.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Tucson

            Hyundai Tucson

            ₹ 27.70 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars