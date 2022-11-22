  • location
            2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco introduced India at Rs 5.13 lakh

            Nikhil Puthran

            Tuesday 22 November 2022,15:11 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has introduced the updated Eeco in India at a starting price of Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated van is available in both five-seater and seven-seater options. Apart from regular variants, the vehicle is also available in Cargo, Tour, and Ambulance options. 

            The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco has retained the styling elements from its predecessor. The updated Eeco is available in multiple body colour options such as Metallic Brisk Blue (new), Solid White, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Midnight Black, and Metallic Glistening Grey. In terms of features, the new Eeco now features a digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel, reclining front seats, a dome lamp with battery saver function, and rotary controls for the AC and heater. 

            Mechanically, the new model is powered by a 1.2-litre K-series dual jet, dual VVT engine that claims to produce 10 per cent more power output of 80bhp at 6,000rpm and 104.4Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. Further, the company claims that the petrol version is 25 per cent more fuel efficient and delivers an efficiency figure of 20.20kmpl (Tour) and 19.71kmpl (passenger). On the other hand, the CNG version is believed to be 29 per cent more efficient and delivers up to 27.05 km/kg (Tour) and 26.78km/kg (passenger version). 

            The safety feature list includes an engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child lock for the sliding doors and windows, and reverse parking sensors. The Eeco Cargo petrol variant offers a flat cargo floor that offers increased cargo space of 60 litres. 

            The ex-showroom prices for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco are as follows – 

            Eeco 5-Seater Standard: Rs 5,13,200

            Eeco 7-Seater Standard: Rs 5,42,200 

            Eeco 5-Seater AC: Rs 5,49,200

            Eeco 5-Seater AC CNG: Rs 6,44,200

            Eeco Tour V 5-Seater Standard: Rs 5,10,200

            Eeco Tour V 5-Seater AC: Rs 5,46,200 

            Eeco Tour V 5-Seater AC CNG: 6,41,200

            Eeco Tour V 7-Seater Standard: Rs 5,39,200

            Eeco Cargo: Rs 5,28,200

            Eeco Cargo CNG: Rs 6,23,200

            Eeco Cargo AC CNG: Rs 6,65,200

            Eeco Ambulance Shell: Rs 6,40,000

            Eeco Ambulance: Rs 8,13,200

