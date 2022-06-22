2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature a 360-degree camera

Maruti Suzuki has released a new teaser showing a 360-degree camera in the upcoming Brezza facelift, ahead of its India launch on 30 June, 2022. The SUV will also get several new features, including an electric sunroof and a head-up display.

This mid-life facelift will bring a few major design updates to the Brezza in the form of new headlights, L-shaped daytime running lights, reshaped tail lights, new alloy wheels, and redesigned bumpers. The interior will also bear mild design changes, especially the dashboard.

The new Brezza will reportedly come in four trims, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Maruti Suzuki will offer nine distinctive paint options with the SUV and three dual-tone colours. In addition, it will feature a wireless charging pad, cruise control, ambient lighting, six airbags, USB Type-C ports, a new steering wheel, an upgraded instrument cluster, and a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro Plus.

The new Brezza will be powered by the K15 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine mated to a new six-speed automatic or five-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh Estimated Price

Maruti Suzuki | Vitara Brezza 2022 | Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022