2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza official bookings open at Rs 11,000

Maruti Suzuki has officially opened the bookings for the new Brezza at Rs 11,000. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will drop the word ‘Vitara’ and will be launched in the country on 30 June.

The highlights of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be a new front fascia with redesigned front grille and sleeker headlamps with dual J-shaped LED DRLs. The carmaker has also confirmed an electric sunroof for the SUV which will be a first for a Maruti car. Besides this, the spy pictures reveal a new design for alloy wheels, slimmer split tail lamps, and new ‘Brezza’ lettering at the centre of the boot.

Inside, the new Brezza will sport a new free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, fresh upholstery, repositioned aircon controls, and a 360-degree camera.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, like its MPV sibling, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mil-hybrid technology. The engine will be mated to a five-speed manual and a new six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The latter replaces the old four-speed unit.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh Estimated Price

Maruti Suzuki | Vitara Brezza 2022 | Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022