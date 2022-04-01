2022 long-range Tata Nexon India launch on 6 April

Slated for launch in India on 6 April, 2022, the upcoming new Tata Nexon EV boasts an expected range of 400km and 40kW battery capacity. This extended range SUV will take on the likes of the new MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. It will reportedly go on sale in the country alongside the current model of the SUV.

It is believed that the new long-range Nexon EV will get a few subtle cosmetic updates in terms of the exterior, upgraded infotainment system, and a handful of additional features. With the upcoming Nexon EV, Tata might offer an air purifier, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, and more.

The current Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kW battery pack and offers a claimed range of 312km on a full charge. It comes with a permanent magnet synchronous motor located at the front axle, producing 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. Furthermore, it can go from zero to 100kmph in 9.9 seconds and has a top speed of 120kmph.

Introduced in January 2020, the Nexon EV has been the most sought-after electric vehicle in the country. The SUV achieved a milestone of 13,500 unit sales in January 2022, within just two years of its launch. In addition, Tata had also launched the Dark Edition of the electric SUV in July 2021.

Tata Nexon EV ₹ 14.54 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV