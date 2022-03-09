2022 Lexus NX 350h launched in India; prices start at Rs 64.90 lakh

Lexus has launched the all-new NX 350h in India with prices starting at Rs 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now available in a choice of three trims – Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport.

The second-generation update brings a lot of changes to the NX. To begin with, the SUV features newly designed LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, and a larger spindle grille and fog lamps incorporated in the L-shaped sections of the front bumper. Additionally, it gets alloy wheels and new LED L-shaped rear lights with an LED bar.

On the inside, the NX gets a redesigned cabin. It now comes with a massive 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is slightly slightly tilted towards the driver, a fully-digital driver display, a new steering wheel with touch-capacitive controls, an E-Latch system, a head-up display, and leather upholstery.

The SUV also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, 64 colours ambient lighting, powered front seats, electronically controlled rear seats, a 360-degree camera setup, a Mark Levinson surround sound system and multiple airbags. For the first, Lexus has also offered Lexus Safety System+, which comprises a pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, and adaptive high-beam system.

The NX 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre, inline four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine capable of making 188bhp while the combined output of the hybrid powertrain is rated at 240bhp. This engine is mated to an eCVT automatic transmission. The all-new Lexus NX 350h competes against the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the all-new Lexus NX NX Exquisite 350h Rs 64.90 lakh NX Luxury 350h Rs 69.50 lakh NX F-Sport 350h Rs 71.60 lakh

Lexus NX ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards

Lexus | NX 2022 | Lexus NX 2022