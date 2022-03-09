  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2022 Lexus NX 350h launched in India; prices start at Rs 64.90 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 09 March 2022,12:34 PM IST

      Lexus has launched the all-new NX 350h in India with prices starting at Rs 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now available in a choice of three trims – Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport.

      The second-generation update brings a lot of changes to the NX. To begin with, the SUV features newly designed LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, and a larger spindle grille and fog lamps incorporated in the L-shaped sections of the front bumper. Additionally, it gets alloy wheels and new LED L-shaped rear lights with an LED bar.

      Lexus NX 2022 Front View

      On the inside, the NX gets a redesigned cabin. It now comes with a massive 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is slightly slightly tilted towards the driver, a fully-digital driver display, a new steering wheel with touch-capacitive controls, an E-Latch system, a head-up display, and leather upholstery.

      Lexus NX 2022 Dashboard

      The SUV also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, 64 colours ambient lighting, powered front seats, electronically controlled rear seats, a 360-degree camera setup, a Mark Levinson surround sound system and multiple airbags. For the first, Lexus has also offered Lexus Safety System+, which comprises a pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, and adaptive high-beam system.

      Lexus NX 2022 Rear View

      The NX 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre, inline four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine capable of making 188bhp while the combined output of the hybrid powertrain is rated at 240bhp. This engine is mated to an eCVT automatic transmission. The all-new Lexus NX 350h competes against the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

      Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the all-new Lexus NX
      NX Exquisite 350hRs 64.90 lakh
      NX Luxury 350hRs 69.50 lakh
      NX F-Sport 350hRs 71.60 lakh
      Lexus NX
      Lexus NX ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards
      All Lexus CarsUpcoming Lexus Cars
      Lexus | NX 2022 | Lexus NX 2022

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Lexus NX 350h launched in India; prices start at Rs 64.90 lakh

      2022 Lexus NX 350h launched in India; prices start at Rs 64.90 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/09/2022 12:34:34

      The all-new NX is available in three variants.

      Indian Car of the Year 2022 jury round concludes

      Indian Car of the Year 2022 jury round concludes

      By CarTrade Editorial Team03/09/2022 11:11:30

      Indian Car of the Year 2022 jury round concludes

      ICOTY votes on 2022 Premium Car

      ICOTY votes on 2022 Premium Car

      By CarTrade Editorial Team03/09/2022 11:05:24

      Winners will be announced today

      ICOTY jury round for Green Car Award 2022 concludes

      ICOTY jury round for Green Car Award 2022 concludes

      By CarTrade Editorial Team03/09/2022 10:58:48

      The winners will be announced today

      Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG introduced in two variants; prices start at Rs 8.14 lakh

      Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG introduced in two variants; prices start at Rs 8.14 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran03/08/2022 14:52:48

      The CNG option is available in both VXI and ZXI variants

      Volkswagen Virtus makes global debut; bookings open in India

      Volkswagen Virtus makes global debut; bookings open in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/08/2022 12:42:58

      The Virtus is expected to be launched in India by mid-2022.

      Kia India introduces integrated customer communication application – ‘MyKia’

      Kia India introduces integrated customer communication application – ‘MyKia’

      By Nikhil Puthran03/07/2022 22:37:06

      The company claims that the app will assist with every aspect of a customer’s car ownership experience

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      BMW X4 Facelift

      BMW X4 Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 - 75.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Citroen C3

      Citroen C3

      ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Haval H6

      Haval H6

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Lexus NX

      Lexus NX

      ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 47.20 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars