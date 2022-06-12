2022 Hyundai Venue – What to expect?

Hyundai India is all set to launch the new Venue next week on 16 June. Ahead of the official launch, the carmaker has released several teaser videos giving a glimpse of what to expect from the refreshed compact SUV. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Outside, the new Venue will sport a new front grille with a chrome-stud pattern. Additionally, the DRLs along with the front and rear bumpers have also been revised to give the Venue a fresh look. Other interesting changes include the new alloy wheel design and redesigned tail lamps that now get an illuminated connecting bar running across the width of the boot.

While the overall layout of the Venue’s cabin will remain unchanged, the dashboard will now house an all-digital instrument cluster, a four-spoke steering wheel, three drive modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport, and an updated touchscreen infotainment system with nature sounds and 10 regional languages. Hyundai will also offer first-in-segment two-step reclining rear seats with the Venue with a split 60:40 function.

Mechanically, the Venue will continue with the existing powertrain options that include 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The diesel is likely to be offered with a six-speed manual transmission only.

