            2022 Honda City e:HEV hybrid launched in India at Rs 19.50 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 04 May 2022,13:11 PM IST

            Japanese automaker Honda has introduced the all-new City e:HEV hybrid in India at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The hybrid sedan is available in five paint options across a single variant, the ZX.

            The Honda City e:HEV is powered by a 1,497cc, inline, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated, Atkinson-cycle petrol engine linked to a self-charging battery pack and a dual electric-motor setup. Coupled to the hybrid system is an e-CVT automatic gearbox. The engine produces 97bhp/127Nm, while the electric motor delivers 107bhp/253Nm. Meanwhile, the combined power output is rated at 125bhp. As claimed, the hybrid sedan gives out a fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl.

            Honda All New City Left Rear Three Quarter

            The City hybrid gets an identical exterior design as its combustion-engine counterpart. The hybrid sedan, albiet, comes with subtle updates such as, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a little boot-mounted spoiler, and new 16-inch alloy wheels.

            The interior of the City hybrid features a dual-tone Ivory and Black leather upholstery. Additionally, it gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen; Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and weblink support; six airbags, and next-gen Honda Connect with Alexa, Google voice assistant compatibility and smartwatch support.

            Honda All New City Dashboard

            The City e:HEV gets a host of features such as six airbags, Honda Sensing – a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a left-lane watch camera, a hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear-wheel disc brakes, vehicle stability control with electronic stability control, agile handling assist, traction control, and an electric parking brake with auto hold function.

            Honda All New City
            Honda All New City ₹ 11.32 Lakh Onwards
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | All New City | Honda All New City | All New City ZX e-HEV

            The City e:HEV is available in a single variant.

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/03/2022 18:15:05

            The City hybrid gets a petrol engine with two electric motors and a small battery pack.

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/03/2022 18:07:24

            The 2022 Creta comes with a new Denim Blue paint option.

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/03/2022 17:02:00

            Hyundai offers the Creta Knight Edition in two variants.

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/03/2022 18:28:10

            Volkswagen Taigun is available in two powertrain options.

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/01/2022 20:05:16

            Tata Motors will launch the new Nexon EV in India on 11 May, 2022.

            By Gajanan Kashikar04/29/2022 15:47:33

            The City hybrid will come with a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain.

