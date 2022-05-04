2022 Honda City e:HEV hybrid launched in India at Rs 19.50 lakh

Japanese automaker Honda has introduced the all-new City e:HEV hybrid in India at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The hybrid sedan is available in five paint options across a single variant, the ZX.

The Honda City e:HEV is powered by a 1,497cc, inline, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated, Atkinson-cycle petrol engine linked to a self-charging battery pack and a dual electric-motor setup. Coupled to the hybrid system is an e-CVT automatic gearbox. The engine produces 97bhp/127Nm, while the electric motor delivers 107bhp/253Nm. Meanwhile, the combined power output is rated at 125bhp. As claimed, the hybrid sedan gives out a fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl.

The City hybrid gets an identical exterior design as its combustion-engine counterpart. The hybrid sedan, albiet, comes with subtle updates such as, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a little boot-mounted spoiler, and new 16-inch alloy wheels.

The interior of the City hybrid features a dual-tone Ivory and Black leather upholstery. Additionally, it gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen; Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and weblink support; six airbags, and next-gen Honda Connect with Alexa, Google voice assistant compatibility and smartwatch support.

The City e:HEV gets a host of features such as six airbags, Honda Sensing – a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a left-lane watch camera, a hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear-wheel disc brakes, vehicle stability control with electronic stability control, agile handling assist, traction control, and an electric parking brake with auto hold function.

