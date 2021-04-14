2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift breaks cover

Santosh Nair Wednesday 14 April 2021, 14:18 PM

It’s been roughly four years since Skoda launched the first model in its SUV campaign worldwide, and now, the carmaker has upgraded its Kodiaq which will be available globally from July 2021.

While the Czech brand has tweaked the Kodiaq’s design with improved aerodynamics, this SUV can now also be ordered as a seven-seater. It also benefits from a range of options like full-LED matrix headlights, and the sporty range-topping Kodiaq RS has also been given a new, more powerful TSI engine.

In addition to the full LED matrix headlamps, the Active, Ambition, and Style trims will come with an aluminium-effect detail on the front and rear apron, which combined with the restyled elevated bonnet and more upright grille reinforces its bold, off-road centric stance.

On the inside, the Kodiaq gets new decorative strips, additional contrast stitching, and enhanced LED ambient lighting functions. The range of options includes perforated leather seats with multi-way electric-seat adjustment, ventilation and massage function. There’s also the Canton sound system with ten speakers, a Virtual Cockpit with a 10.25-inch display with four different layouts (standard on Kodiaq RS).

The range of assistance systems now also features an enhanced version of ‘Crew Protect Assist’. This new variant has additional radar sensors at the rear to respond to vehicles that pose a risk for a rear-end collision.

Meanwhile, the sporty top-of-the-line Kodiaq RS gets a new 245bhp 2.0 TSI petrol engine with the new seven-speed DSG gearbox. The other engines include a 150bhp 1.5 TSI, the 190bhp 2.0 TSI, plus two iterations of the 2.0 TDI; one that delivers 150bhp while the other makes 200bhp.