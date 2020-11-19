Jay Shah Thursday 19 November 2020, 17:25 PM

Maruti has been developing the second generation of the Celerio and is likely to launch it early next year. The spy pictures of the test mule have surfaced on the web which reveal significant details with respect to the exterior and interiors of the upcoming hatchback.

As per the spy shots, the Celerio looks more grown in size with bigger dimensions and increased ground clearance. While the prototype is largely covered under the sheets, we can spot a few details like the redesigned single slat front grille, headlights and bumpers. The fender mounted turn indicators and steel rims suggest a lower trim being tested. The rear of the test mule resembles the outgoing model with slightly bigger and newly designed tail lamps and bumper mounted reflectors under the wraps.

While the images do give us a glimpse of the interiors, the actual dashboard and the cabin hides under the black sheets. However, we can spot the centre mounted gearstick which is unlike the dashboard one on the outgoing model. There is also a 12V power socket below the aircon controls. The instrument cluster also fits in a bigger multi-info display area behind the steering wheel. The new generation Celerio is speculated to come with an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio test mule

The Celerio is one of the most affordable option in the budget segment hatchbacks and will hold its position when launched next year against competitors like the Tata Tiago , Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid . The second-generation Celerio will be based on the carmaker’s ‘Heartect’ platform which also underpins the Wagon R and S-Presso . It will be powered by the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre K10B petrol motor making 67bhp and 90Nm torque with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. It is also likely to be offered with a CNG version.

