2021 Kia Seltos launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.95 lakh
Kia India has launched the updated Seltos in the country with a starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with the new brand logo revealed a few days back, the variants of the Seltos have also been rejigged with new features and equipment. In total, the mid-size SUV receives 17 new enhancements; many of them being first-in-segment features.
The HTX Plus AT 1.5 Diesel variant has been discontinued. Instead, two new trims - HTK+ iMT 1.5 Petrol and GTX(O) 6MT 1.4 T-GDI Petrol are the new additions to the existing portfolio. The existing lower and mid- variants now get features from the higher variants making them more value for money. We have curated the variant-wise new features below.
HTK
The only change in this trim is the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system getting wireless phone projection.
HTK+
It gets all the features available on HTK. It also obtains more features making it the most value for money variant in the lineup.
-Beige fabric seats – iMT variant
-Smart-key with remote engine start
-Sunroof with LED roof lamp – HTK+ iMT variant
-Automatic climate control with silver garnish - HTK+ iMT variant
HTX
-Air purifier with ‘virus and bacteria’ protection
-New AI voice commands for sunroof open/close, driver-side window, wind direction control, defroster control, and air intake control.
-Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates
-Brake Assist
-Electronic stability control
-Hill-start assist control
-Vehicle stability management
HTX+
-Gentle brown leatherette seats
GTX (O)
-Black and beige sports leatherette seats
GTX+
-Paddle Shifters (GTX+ 7DCT / GTX+ AT)
Mechanically, the powertrain options remain the same for the Seltos. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 113bhp/144Nm torque that can be had with a six-speed manual, CVT and now an iMT unit. The 1.5-litre oil burner belts out 113bhp/250Nm of peak torque comes mated to a six-speed manual and automatic transmission. The potent 1.4-litre GDi unit develops 138bhp/242Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
Kia Seltos Petrol 1.4T-GDI
GTX(O) 6MT – Rs 15,35,000
GTX+ 6MT – Rs 16,65,000
GTX+ 7DCT – Rs 17,44,000
Kia Seltos 1.5 Diesel
HTE 6MT – Rs 10,45,000
HTK 6MT – Rs 11,79,000
HTK+ 6MT – Rs 12,99,000
HTK+ 6AT – Rs 13,95,000
HTX 6MT – Rs 14,75,000
HTX+ 6MT – Rs 15,79,000
GTX+ 6AT – Rs 17,65,000
Kia Seltos Petrol 1.5
HTE 6MT – Rs 9,95,000
HTK 6MT – Rs 10,74,000
HTK+ 6MT – Rs 11,79,000
HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 12,19,000
HTX 6MT – Rs 13,65,000
HTX IVT – Rs 14,65,000
Similar News
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
- ₹ 5.24 - 8.45 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Kiger
- ₹ 5.45 - 9.72 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 6.22 - 9.99 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Tata Altroz
- ₹ 5.7 - 9.46 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Venue
- ₹ 6.92 - 11.76 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Verna
- ₹ 9.2 - 15.25 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Alto
- ₹ 3 - 4.48 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Triber
- ₹ 5.3 - 7.82 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda All New City
- ₹ 11 - 14.95 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Swift
- ₹ 5.73 - 8.41 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Kia Sonet
- ₹ 6.79 - 13.19 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Aura
- ₹ 5.98 - 9.36 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Kia Sonet
- ₹ 6.79 - 13.19 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Kia Seltos
- ₹ 9.89 - 17.65 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Kia Carnival
- ₹ 24.95 - 33.95 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi