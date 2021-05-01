2021 Kia Seltos launched in India; prices start at Rs 9.95 lakh

Jay Shah Saturday 01 May 2021, 10:40 AM

Kia India has launched the updated Seltos in the country with a starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with the new brand logo revealed a few days back, the variants of the Seltos have also been rejigged with new features and equipment. In total, the mid-size SUV receives 17 new enhancements; many of them being first-in-segment features.

2021 Kia Seltos Right Side View



The HTX Plus AT 1.5 Diesel variant has been discontinued. Instead, two new trims - HTK+ iMT 1.5 Petrol and GTX(O) 6MT 1.4 T-GDI Petrol are the new additions to the existing portfolio. The existing lower and mid- variants now get features from the higher variants making them more value for money. We have curated the variant-wise new features below.

HTK

The only change in this trim is the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system getting wireless phone projection.

HTK+

It gets all the features available on HTK. It also obtains more features making it the most value for money variant in the lineup.

-Beige fabric seats – iMT variant

-Smart-key with remote engine start

-Sunroof with LED roof lamp – HTK+ iMT variant

-Automatic climate control with silver garnish - HTK+ iMT variant

HTX

-Air purifier with ‘virus and bacteria’ protection

-New AI voice commands for sunroof open/close, driver-side window, wind direction control, defroster control, and air intake control.

-Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates

-Brake Assist

-Electronic stability control

-Hill-start assist control

-Vehicle stability management

HTX+

-Gentle brown leatherette seats

GTX (O)

-Black and beige sports leatherette seats

GTX+

-Paddle Shifters (GTX+ 7DCT / GTX+ AT)

2021 Kia Seltos

Mechanically, the powertrain options remain the same for the Seltos. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 113bhp/144Nm torque that can be had with a six-speed manual, CVT and now an iMT unit. The 1.5-litre oil burner belts out 113bhp/250Nm of peak torque comes mated to a six-speed manual and automatic transmission. The potent 1.4-litre GDi unit develops 138bhp/242Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Kia Seltos Petrol 1.4T-GDI

GTX(O) 6MT – Rs 15,35,000

GTX+ 6MT – Rs 16,65,000

GTX+ 7DCT – Rs 17,44,000

Kia Seltos 1.5 Diesel

HTE 6MT – Rs 10,45,000

HTK 6MT – Rs 11,79,000

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 12,99,000

HTK+ 6AT – Rs 13,95,000

HTX 6MT – Rs 14,75,000

HTX+ 6MT – Rs 15,79,000

GTX+ 6AT – Rs 17,65,000

Kia Seltos Petrol 1.5

HTE 6MT – Rs 9,95,000

HTK 6MT – Rs 10,74,000

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 11,79,000

HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 12,19,000

HTX 6MT – Rs 13,65,000

HTX IVT – Rs 14,65,000