2020 Honda Jazz introduced in India at Rs 7.49 lakh

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 26 August 2020, 13:23 PM

Honda has launched the BS6 iteration of its popular premium hatchback, the Jazz. The BS6 compliant 2020 Honda Jazz is available in three variants - V, VX and ZX. The 2020 Honda Jazz has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7,49,900. Earlier this month, Honda opened bookings for the BS6 compliant Jazz hatchback, wherein interested customers can book the vehicle against a token amount of Rs 21,000 at all authorised HCIL dealerships or online at Rs 5,000.

Visually, the 2020 Honda Jazz gets new LED headlamps with DRLs, high gloss black grille with chrome accents, along with a redesigned front and rear bumper. The premium hatchback now gets LED fog lamps, while the rear section gets the signature LED wing light. Depending on the variant customers can also opt for one-touch electric sunroof. The vehicle is available in five colour options – radiant red metallic, lunar silver metallic, platinum white pearl, modern steel metallic and golden brown metallic.

Mechanically, the vehicle is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit that produces 89bhp of power and 110Nm of torque. This engine can be had with either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT option. The new model gets additional set of features such as cruise control (Added to manual transmission; CVT already had it), one push start/stop button in manual and much more.

The variant-wise ex-showroom Delhi prices for the Honda Jazz are as follows –

Jazz V: Manual – Rs 7,49,900; CVT – Rs 8,49,900

Jazz VX: Manual – Rs 8,09,900; CVT – Rs 9,09,900

Jazz ZX: Manual – Rs 8,73,900; CVT – Rs 9,73,900