176 units of Porsche Taycan recalled in India

Porsche India has announced a voluntary recall of 176 units of Taycan electric sports car sold in the country. The recall pertains to a possible defect in the supplier of the battery cell or module.

While the automaker has yet to reveal an official statement, we can tell that the affected units are manufactured between 21 October 2019 and 4 March 2024. The said defect in the module supplier system could lead to a short circuit within the battery module, leading to the vehicle catching fire post thermal throttling.

The owners of the respective models will be contacted by Porsche-authorised dealerships. The issue will be inspected and rectified with no cost to the vehicle owner.

Porsche | Taycan | Porsche Taycan