    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            1,744 units of Hyundai Ioniq 5 recalled

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 07 June 2024,11:23 AM IST

            Hyundai India has announced a voluntary recall of 1,744 units of Ioniq 5 electric SUV. The recall pertains to units manufactured between 21 July, 2022 and 30 April, 2024.

            The listing states that there is a potential issue in the integrated charging control unit which may lead to the discharge of the smaller 12-volt battery.

            At the time of publishing this article, Hyundai India has not released any official statement on this recall. 

            The Ioniq 5 in India sources its power from a 72.6kWh battery pack. It feeds the rear-axle-mounted electric motor that is tuned to produce 215bhp and 350Nm of torque with a claimed range of 631km.

            Hyundai Ioniq 5
            HyundaiIoniq 5 ₹ 46.05 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Ioniq 5

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra XUV700 MX to be offered with an automatic gearbox soon

            Mahindra XUV700 MX to be offered with an automatic gearbox soon

            By Jay Shah06/08/2024 10:35:39

            The base MX variant of the XUV700 will soo get an automatic gearbox.

            Tata Altroz Racer launched in India; prices start at Rs. 9.49 lakh

            Tata Altroz Racer launched in India; prices start at Rs. 9.49 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat06/07/2024 13:24:06

            The Altroz Racer is available in three variants across three colour options and with one petrol engine option

            1,744 units of Hyundai Ioniq 5 recalled

            1,744 units of Hyundai Ioniq 5 recalled

            By Jay Shah06/07/2024 11:23:51

            Hyundai India has announced a voluntary recall of 1,744 units of Ioniq 5.

            Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV India launch on 8 July

            Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV India launch on 8 July

            By Desirazu Venkat06/06/2024 18:23:59

            The EqA is Mercedes' third electric vehicle for India in 2024

            Maruti Suzuki Dream Series Edition launched; priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Dream Series Edition launched; priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah06/06/2024 11:25:51

            Maruti has introduced the Dream Series Edition of the S-Presso, Alto K10, and Celerio at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Jeep Meridian X re-launched in India at Rs. 34.27 lakh

            Jeep Meridian X re-launched in India at Rs. 34.27 lakh

            By Jay Shah06/05/2024 18:12:16

            Jeep Meridian now available in X variant.

            Kia Carens MPV logs 1.5 lakh sales milestone

            Kia Carens MPV logs 1.5 lakh sales milestone

            By Jay Shah06/05/2024 08:51:12

            The Kia Carens has registered sales of 1.5 lakh units since its launch in February 2022.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            BYD Atto 3 facelift

            BYD Atto 3 facelift

            ₹ 34.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars