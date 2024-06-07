1,744 units of Hyundai Ioniq 5 recalled

Hyundai India has announced a voluntary recall of 1,744 units of Ioniq 5 electric SUV. The recall pertains to units manufactured between 21 July, 2022 and 30 April, 2024.

The listing states that there is a potential issue in the integrated charging control unit which may lead to the discharge of the smaller 12-volt battery.

At the time of publishing this article, Hyundai India has not released any official statement on this recall.

The Ioniq 5 in India sources its power from a 72.6kWh battery pack. It feeds the rear-axle-mounted electric motor that is tuned to produce 215bhp and 350Nm of torque with a claimed range of 631km.

