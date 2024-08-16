1,600 units of Maruti Fronx shipped to Japan

Maruti Suzuki has begun the export of its popular crossover, the Fronx to Japan. The Baleno-based model was first introduced in India last year and since then, it has garnered immense popularity among Indian buyers.

For the first consignment, over 1,600 units of the Made-in-India Fronx were shipped from Pipavav port, Gujrat to Japan. With this, the Fronx becomes the second model after the Baleno to be exported to Japan.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “I am proud to share that our ‘Made-in-India’ Fronx will soon be seen on the roads in Japan. Japan is one of the most quality-conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world. Our export to Japan is a testament to Maruti Suzuki’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, internationally recognised safety, and quality standards. It underscores our strong commitment to excellence. The Fronx embodies the best of engineering, design finesse and is a beacon of Indian auto manufacturing excellence. I am confident that it will be received well by Japanese customers.”

