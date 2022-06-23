  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            150 units of Volkswagen Virtus delivered in a single day

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 23 June 2022,12:24 PM IST

            The Volkswagen Virtus has achieved its first milestone by entering the ‘India Book of Records’. The Virtus is now the only sedan to be delivered to 150 customers by a single dealership in a single day. The record has been awarded to the Cochin-based dealer – EVM Motors & Vehicles India Private Limited. 

            Volkswagen Virtus Front View

            Volkswagen Passenger Cars India launched the Virtus on 9 June. Available in four variants, six exterior shades, and two engine options, the Virtus is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The feature highlights of the Virtus include LED headlamps with DRLs, an electric sunroof, a digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless mobile charger, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We have driven the Volkswagen Virtus and here’s our first-drive review. 

            Volkswagen Virtus Left Rear Three Quarter

            Speaking about this notable achievement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are extremely elated to have the new Volkswagen Virtus create a national record at the ‘India Book of Records’, by being a single model sedan to be delivered in a day by a single dealership. We would like to congratulate our dealer partner EVM Motors & Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd. for this notable feat. We would like to thank our customers who were part of this journey and that made us worthy of this recognition.”

            Volkswagen Virtus
            Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.22 Lakh Onwards
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            150 units of Volkswagen Virtus delivered in a single day

            150 units of Volkswagen Virtus delivered in a single day

            By Jay Shah06/23/2022 12:24:23

            150 units of Volkswagen Virtus delivered in a single day

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature a 360-degree camera

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature a 360-degree camera

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/22/2022 20:06:06

            The new Brezza will get a head-up display and an electric sunroof.

            Skoda’s Coimbatore dealership delivers 125 units of Slavia in one day

            Skoda’s Coimbatore dealership delivers 125 units of Slavia in one day

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/22/2022 15:14:52

            Skoda Slavia is available in three variants.

            New India-bound Hyundai Tucson unveil slated for 13 July

            New India-bound Hyundai Tucson unveil slated for 13 July

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/21/2022 23:10:30

            The all-new Hyundai Tucson features a new design language.

            New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature a head-up display

            New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to feature a head-up display

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/21/2022 17:55:45

            Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Brezza in India on 30 June.

            Kia Motors India sells 1.5 lakh units of Sonet in two years

            Kia Motors India sells 1.5 lakh units of Sonet in two years

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/20/2022 21:22:27

            The Kia Sonet is available three different powertrain options.

            Mahindra XUV300 gets a new alloy wheel design

            Mahindra XUV300 gets a new alloy wheel design

            By Jay Shah06/20/2022 17:58:09

            Mahindra XUV300 gets a new alloy wheel design

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Audi A8 L 2022

            Audi A8 L 2022

            ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Hyundai New Tucson

            Hyundai New Tucson

            ₹ 23.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 11.22 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 59.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 69.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            ₹ 1.64 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars