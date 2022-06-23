150 units of Volkswagen Virtus delivered in a single day

The Volkswagen Virtus has achieved its first milestone by entering the ‘India Book of Records’. The Virtus is now the only sedan to be delivered to 150 customers by a single dealership in a single day. The record has been awarded to the Cochin-based dealer – EVM Motors & Vehicles India Private Limited.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India launched the Virtus on 9 June. Available in four variants, six exterior shades, and two engine options, the Virtus is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The feature highlights of the Virtus include LED headlamps with DRLs, an electric sunroof, a digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless mobile charger, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We have driven the Volkswagen Virtus and here’s our first-drive review.

Speaking about this notable achievement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are extremely elated to have the new Volkswagen Virtus create a national record at the ‘India Book of Records’, by being a single model sedan to be delivered in a day by a single dealership. We would like to congratulate our dealer partner EVM Motors & Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd. for this notable feat. We would like to thank our customers who were part of this journey and that made us worthy of this recognition.”

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.22 Lakh Onwards

Volkswagen | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus