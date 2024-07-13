1,138 units of Kia EV6 recalled in India

Kia India has announced a voluntary recall for 1,138 units of the EV6 SUV manufactured between 3 March, 2022 and 14 April, 2023.

The recall pertains to a potential error in the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), which may affect the performance of 12-volt auxiliary battery. Kia plans to rectify the issue by updating the software of the Integrated Charging Control Unit in the affected units.

The carmaker will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles about this voluntary recall campaign and to resolve the issue.

The EV6 is available in India as a CBU model in GT Line and GT Line AWD variants. Both source the power from the same 77.4kWh battery pack. While the former puts out 226bhp, the latter churns out a potent 321bhp.

Kia is expected to launch its second electric car, the EV9 in India by the end of this year.

