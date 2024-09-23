MG Windsor EV First Drive Review

Engine and performance

The MG Windsor comes with one battery pack and one motor option powering the front wheels. This motor produces 134bhp/200Nm putting it on par with cars like the Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400. As a powertrain, it is very responsive with enough grunt to perform quick overtakes without much effort. You get four driving modes – Eco, Eco+, normal, and Sport.

The ride quality of the Windsor EV, especially of this top-spec model running the massive 18-inch alloy wheels, is on the firmer side but does a pretty decent job of taking most bumps and imperfections without displacing the occupants much. However, if it’s a bump with a really sharp edge to it, best to take it with some caution due to the large size of the wheels.

The view out of the front is expansive thanks to the massive glass house with little windows in the pillars to cover the blind spots in front. However, the view out of the back is tight due to the way the roofline slopes and also due to the massive C-pillars. This is somewhat negated on this top-spec model by the presence of a very comprehensive 360-degree camera package. As a car to drive, the steering is very light and easy to use. The weight doesn’t change with the driving modes but it does the job of masking the car’s size.

Exterior

On the design front, the face gets the same cowl that the Comet has on the top section but the LED DRLs are bigger. Move lower down and you can see the low set full LED headlamps along with a black applique running between them.

Move over to the side and you can see the massive 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, which give the car a premium stance. In profile, you can also see the short overhangs and a floating roofline, both of which are a part of the automaker’s AeroGlide design that it’s given for the Windsor. Finally, moving over to the rear, you can see elements like the connected taillamps, chrome garnish below the glass house, and of course, the Windsor and EV badging.

Interior and features

MG has been pushing this car as a business-class experience on the road and aims to achieve that by offering a comprehensive rear seat package. The USP of this seat is that you can get it to recline to up to 135 degrees for that ‘business class seating experience’. Thanks to the flat floor and no transmission tunnel, you get a lot of space for the rear occupants. The quilted pattern on the seats along with the firm (ish) leatherette material makes this a surprisingly comfortable space with enough headroom, legroom, and knee room for both occupants.

The other features here include bottle holders in both doors, a USB-C charging port, a phone holder, rear AC vents, seat back pockets, and a centre armrest with cup holders. While all this is a very comprehensive package, it does have a chink in its business-class armour. You can either recline the rear seats or have bootspace. Wanting to have both is a massive compromise. If you do recline the seat, you are reclining into whatever you have stored in the boot.

While MG may be selling this as a business-class rear-seat experience, if you do get behind the wheel, it’s a familiar yet new place to be in. The familiar elements include the steering wheel and the dual digital screens, of which the infotainment unit is a 15.6-inch unit, the largest in the segment. The OS is familiar and is very similar to what is offered on the Comet and the ZS EV and the screen controls a large chunk of the car’s functions. Apart from the AC controls, everything else is built into the screen, including the power mirror controls. This provides the car with a minimalist look but can make even getting to normal functions quite an effort.

As a space to be in, you get more than enough headroom, legroom, and shoulder room. Thanks to the large centre console, you have your own space, speaking of which, MG has managed to fit some good quality materials, including this faux wood finish on the dashboard. It gives the car a premium feel. The steering adjusts for both reach and rake and this, combined with the power driver seat, means you can get yourself into just the right driving position.

The view out front is stellar, thanks to the large glass house, and with the large ORVMs, it’s easy to judge the edges of the car. However, the C-pillars are massive and without the 360-degree camera setup that our top-spec car has, it is going to be difficult to see what’s in those blind spots.

The Windsor, in this top-spec variant that you can see in our photos, gets features like wireless phone mirroring, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, climate control with rear AC vents, connected car technology, the reclining rear seat, panoramic sunroof with voice control in multiple languages, Jio apps and connectivity, TPMS, six airbags, ABS with EBD and a full LED light package.Surprisingly, MG has not included ADAS as a part of the deal, which is surprising considering that almost everyone among its rivals has assistance systems.

Conclusion

Let us sum up our experiences with the MG Windsor by looking at the pros and cons of the car. On the side of pros is that it is very unique and quirky-looking and if you want something that looks slightly different, then this is a good option to go for. The feature list is pretty comprehensive with lots of comfort and usage-related features on offer with the car. You also get a comprehensive connected car suite, which is one of the best in the segment, the likes of which include the Jio suite. Let’s put it this way, it’s a tech-heavy car that will appeal to a new-age buyer.

On the driving front, it rides very well, taking most bumps and potholes without any difficulty. You should, however, take the more sharp-edged potholes with a little more caution due to the size of the wheels. The powertrain is addictive and especially in the Sport mode, you get an instant boost if you press down on the gas hard. Finally, this being an MG, you get exactly what is shown in the odometer and that’s a good thing as you know how far you can push, how hard you can push, and how long you can push for.

On the side of cons, the quirky looks might not appeal to everyone. You can see that most of the competition has chosen a conventional body style across the segment. It is missing some feel-good features like a powered rear seat, which is not a problem per se but more of a brag issue. Finally, it is missing ADAS, which almost all of the competition has up and down the segment in one form or another. MG has not brought in ADAS for cost reasons, but a camera-based unit does exist for the Wuling Cloud EV in the international markets.

Photography: Kapil Angane

