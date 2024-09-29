Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV First Drive Review

Battery specification and performance

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is offered in a single, top-spec 580 variant in India. This means that the power is sourced from a 122kWh battery pack and feeds the electric motors, one on each axle to churn our 536bhp and 858Nm of peak torque. This electric SUV can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 4.7 seconds. There are also different drive modes to choose from, including the one that caught our attention – the off-road mode that can lift the suspension by 22mm.

With the EQS SUV, Mercedes claims an ARAI-certified driving range of 809km on a single charge. And Mercedes also claims that in real-world conditions, it can do close to 650km. That is quite impressive but we will wait to test it ourselves to give it the CarWale attestation. It supports AC and DC charger. If you use an AC 22kW charger, you can juice the battery up in 6.25 hours. And if you manage to find a 200kW fast DC charger, then the 10 to 80 per cent charge can be achieved in just 31 minutes.

Ride and Handling

The EQS gets as standard, air suspension. What it does that it adjust the suspension and ride quality based on the road conditions and your driving style. The suspension also has good dampening characteristics giving it smooth and comfortable ride. Now, the EQS SUV is a heavy EV, so on low speeds the ride is stiff and going over bumps is not very settled. Based on different drive modes, it can also adjust the ride height. It can raise or lower its ride height to improve ground clearance or reduce aerodynamic drag.

The rear axle steering system improves the EQS SUV's agility and manoeuvrability, especially at low speeds. The rear wheels can turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels, reducing the turning circle and making it easier to park and navigate tight spaces. At higher speeds, the rear wheels can turn in the same direction as the front wheels, enhancing stability and reducing body roll.

The EQS SUV also gets something called as advanced noise-cancelling technology. The windows are double-glazed to further reduce noise and vibrations, creating a more refined and peaceful cabin environment.

Exterior

The exterior design and styling of the EQS SUV, while familiar to fans of the EQ range, boasts unique touches that set it apart. The LED headlamps with billions of LEDs, have exceptional illumination and throw. The pop-out door handles, a quirky yet functional feature, add a touch of modernity and provide enhanced night visibility. The 21-inch wheels not only look sleek but also contribute to the vehicle's aerodynamic efficiency. The connected rear tail lamps further enhance the EQS SUV's appearance.

However, while the EQS SUV undoubtedly exudes a sense of sophistication, its overall styling might not align perfectly with the expectations of those seeking a traditional SUV. The vehicle's crossover-like proportions, perhaps a result of its electric architecture, could be seen as a departure from the commanding presence often associated with SUVs in this price range. Given that the EQS SUV is essentially the electric equivalent of the mighty GLS, one might have anticipated a more imposing stance.

Interior and Features

Step inside the EQS SUV, and you are greeted by a technological wonderland. The centrepiece of the cabin is the massive 56-inch hyperscreen, a panoramic display that seamlessly integrates three individual screens. The central screen, measuring a substantial 17.7 inches, serves as the command center for various vehicle functions, including active ambient lighting, vehicle settings, massage controls, and navigation. A passenger-side screen, a growing trend in premium vehicles, ensures that front-seat passengers have their own entertainment and control options. The EQS SUV also boasts a large, customisable heads-up display that projects vital information directly into the driver's line of sight.

For rear-seat passengers, the EQS SUV offers two individual entertainment screens, mirroring the functionality of the front screens. And when the need for more experience arises, the centre seat can be folded down to reveal a convenient tablet. To enhance the audio experience, Mercedes-Benz generously includes two wireless headphones for rear occupants/

The EQS SUV offers a luxurious and spacious interior that can comfortably accommodate up to seven passengers across three rows. The first-row seats, adorned with premium materials and equipped with electric adjustments, heating, cooling, and massage functions, provide an unparalleled level of comfort. The inclusion of cushioned headrests for all passengers further enhances the overall seating experience.

The second-row seats, true to Mercedes-Benz standards, feature reclining functions and heating options. While offering ample leg and headroom, these seats might fall slightly short in terms of under-thigh support. The third row, accessible through a process that could be more convenient, provides an experience with low seats and a knees-up position. Despite the less-than-ideal entry, the third row is equipped with dedicated aircon vents, four USB ports, and a small armrest.

Beyond the seating, the EQS SUV's interior is filled with luxurious amenities. A panoramic sunroof makes the cabin feel airier, while the four-zone climate control system ensures comfort for all occupants. Additionally, the air purifier, equipped with an optional fragrance vial, creates a refreshing ambience.

Conclusion

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 is a remarkable vehicle with its combination of modern technology, opulent interior, and impressive performance making it a compelling choice for those seeking a premium electric vehicle. However, the conservative exterior design might limit its appeal to a specific audience. So, if you are looking specifically for a luxurious and tech-laden pampering SUV, the EQS SUV is worth considering.

Mercedes-Benz | EQS SUV | Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV